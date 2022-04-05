'Every picture has a history' - Photographer Rashid Lombard takes archive to UWC





Photojournalist and activist Rashid Lombard says his work is just beginning with the launch of the Rashid Lombard Archive at UWC last month

He says the archival project will be used as a resource for knowledge sharing and uncovering decades of history

The work of acclaimed photojournalist and activist Rashid Lombard will now be housed at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) where he'll head up a new archival project.

The collection includes work from across his 50-year-long career documenting South Africa's political history and jazz life.

Known as the Rashid Lombard Archive, the project will allow him to begin digitising his work using state-of-the-art equipment.

"I see UWC becoming the leader of digitisation and archiving," he tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.

Lombard says he will need a team of young, eager and creative minds to help him uncover all the untold stories reflected in this collection of pictures, videos, newspaper clippings and more.

"So my work actually starts now, as much as I'm handing it over to UWC, they are basically the custodian. I have to go in with my team and find new, fresh young people to train them and start a new digitising department."

He chats to CapeTalk about some of the "magic moments" in his career, his work uplifting South African jazz, and his big plans for the archive.

I was always photographing, always saving papers, newspapers, and clippings. I'm just like a hoarder... and I'm finding it now all useful for further education and for information. Rashid Lombard, Photojournalist and activist

I'm 70 now. I've got another 15 to 20 years - I hope - where I can really sit down, look at digitising, look at the information I have and who we train. Rashid Lombard, Photojournalist and activist

My work spans 50 years, from the early days of doing documentary pictures to the more serious work. I've got a huge body of music all over... There are also interesting stories that can be told. Rashid Lombard, Photojournalist and activist

The past also governs the present and the future. A lot of people have forgotten about the past. Rashid Lombard, Photojournalist and activist

A lot of my archives has this body of architectural work... A lot of buildings I photographed from the ground. Rashid Lombard, Photojournalist and activist