Does Twitter need an 'edit' button, asks its new shareholder Elon Musk
Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder on Monday after he acquired 9.2% of its stock.
Soon after, he tweeted to his 80.4 million followers: “Do you want an edit button?”
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey once famously said the site will “probably never” introduce an edit button for fear that it could be used to spread misinformation.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced on Tuesday that Musk will join the board of directors.
Agrawal called Musk "a passionate believer and intense critic” of Twitter.
John Maytham spoke to Sam Wright of The Tech Girl ZA.
Twitter’s share price soared 26% [upon Musk’s acquisition]... The general public who follows him, they run and spend money. This is just him playing around…Sam Wright, The Tech Girl ZA
There is no edit button… However, for years Twitter users have requested one… I don’t think they will put in an edit button; the damage it will cause…Sam Wright, The Tech Girl ZA
Musk wants less regulation on the platform… I worry that it’s the bigger concern…Sam Wright, The Tech Girl ZA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117883253_krabi-thailand-march-08-2018-closeup-of-elon-musk-twitter-profile-and-picture.html?vti=o3vg84eyqx5e1yhma6-1-4
