[WATCH] Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads with serious investment message

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health & Wellness: World Health Day 2022: “Our Planet, our Health”
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dana Govender - Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
Today at 05:10
The fifth wave and the likelihood of a new variant
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Mosa Moshabela - Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
Today at 05:46
Women paving the way for job creation in South Africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alison Collier - MD at Endeavor South Africa
Today at 06:25
Brain tumours are no obstacle for this PhD graduate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Amy Martin - PhD graduate in Ancient Cultures at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:40
Air Belgium Cape Town route lands in September
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wrenelle Stander - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: International Atomic Energy Agency inspects Koeberg
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riedewaan Bakardien - Nuclear Power Officer at Eskom
Today at 07:20
Should SA continue investing in nuclear power?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hartmut Winkler - Professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday panel: Has South Africa's border (un) control fuelled operation Dudula?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Thamsanqa Malinga
Today at 09:15
Debt relief for municaplity residents SALGA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khomotso Letsatsi - Group Tresurer at City Of Joburg
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:54
Heinrich Wyngaard
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Heinrich Wyngaard - Journalist/Author at ...
Today at 10:05
History of Cape Town Museum of Childhood?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Eric Atmore - Director of the Centre for ECD and Professor of Education Policy Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:52
Rob van Vuuren
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Today at 11:05
Fined for speeding? But our roads are built for speed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirsten Wilkins - Managing Director at Open Streets Cape Town
Andrew Laatz - Specialist Consultant Pavement Engineering and Construction at HHO Consulting Engineers
Today at 15:20
Vitamin D
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Brown
Today at 16:20
Matching Drugs to DNA is a new era of medicine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Sir Mark Caulfield
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group. 5 April 2022 8:11 PM
Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals. 5 April 2022 6:37 PM
'Every picture has a history' - Photographer Rashid Lombard takes archive to UWC Acclaimed photojournalist and activist Rashid Lombard joins CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson in studio for her #OnTheCouch segment. 5 April 2022 3:56 PM
View all Local
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela. 5 April 2022 9:59 PM
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads with serious investment message Don't wait too long to live your best life says Coronation. Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!' Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 5 April 2022 8:31 PM
Does Twitter need an 'edit' button, asks its new shareholder Elon Musk Soon after he became Twitter’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk tweeted to his 80.4 million followers: “Do you want an edit button?”... 5 April 2022 5:06 PM
View all Business
Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa. 5 April 2022 12:32 PM
'Demand for Easter Weekend flights has been fantastic' - Travelstart Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart country manager, John Friel, about how bookings are going for South Africa's local carriers. 5 April 2022 10:12 AM
3 tips to guard against QR code fraud Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of mobile payments platform Zapper, Brett White, who makes extensive use of QR codes. 5 April 2022 8:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 3:19 PM
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands. 31 March 2022 4:58 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads with serious investment message Don't wait too long to live your best life says Coronation. Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner. 4 April 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads with serious investment message

5 April 2022 8:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
Coronation Fund Managers
heroes and zeros
CoronationSA
Peter Stuyvesant
destination advertising
Peter Stuyvesant ads
Coronation ad

Don't wait too long to live your best life says Coronation. Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.
Screengrab from CoronationSA ad posted on YouTube

Imagine waiting your whole life to see the Northern Lights and when you finally do, you're so old and tired that you fall asleep.

That's one of the images used in a new Coronation Fund Managers' commercial to warn you not to wait before investing.

The TV campaign is a spoof of those classic ads from the 80s that promised exotic locations and fun times for smokers of Peter Stuyvesant.

"This is not a retirement campaign; this is a financial freedom campaign that aims to encourage consumers to act now and live the life they dream of sooner, by investing with Coronation today."

And the message comes across for branding expert Andy Rice, who picks the campaign for his advertising hero of the week.

... the cast of this commercial are in all of the places and doing all the things that the Peter Stuyvesant young and alive bodies were... except being of a certain age they don't have quite the same fun and games out of their retirement that a more early-acting investor might achieve.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... so good things come to those who don't wait to invest.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a play on what is, probably, a 50-year-old advertising classic. It's astonishing actually what Coronation have done!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Take a look at one of the Peter Stuyvesant originals below:

Listen to Andy Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Coronation/Stuyvesant discussion at 6:00):




5 April 2022 8:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
Coronation Fund Managers
heroes and zeros
CoronationSA
Peter Stuyvesant
destination advertising
Peter Stuyvesant ads
Coronation ad

More from Business

The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up

5 April 2022 9:59 PM

It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

5 April 2022 8:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

5 April 2022 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers

5 April 2022 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does Twitter need an 'edit' button, asks its new shareholder Elon Musk

5 April 2022 5:06 PM

Soon after he became Twitter’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk tweeted to his 80.4 million followers: “Do you want an edit button?”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa, for the moment, dodges petrol price hike bullet

5 April 2022 1:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard of the Automobile Association to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Numsa defends new demand of 10% as unions threaten nationwide bus sector strike

5 April 2022 1:19 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SABOA executive manager Bazil Govender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment

5 April 2022 12:32 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

5 April 2022 8:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does Twitter need an 'edit' button, asks its new shareholder Elon Musk

5 April 2022 5:06 PM

Soon after he became Twitter’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk tweeted to his 80.4 million followers: “Do you want an edit button?”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment

5 April 2022 12:32 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Guest, founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Demand for Easter Weekend flights has been fantastic' - Travelstart

5 April 2022 10:12 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Travelstart country manager, John Friel, about how bookings are going for South Africa's local carriers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 tips to guard against QR code fraud

5 April 2022 8:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of mobile payments platform Zapper, Brett White, who makes extensive use of QR codes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

4 April 2022 7:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who took home the Grammys? Top 5 winners from the awards ceremony

4 April 2022 4:45 PM

Black Coffee, Kanye West, Silk Sonic and Doja Cat, SZA claimed top awards at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School

4 April 2022 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?

4 April 2022 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rules of comedy: When is a joke not funny?

3 April 2022 10:39 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedienne Noko Moswete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will the fuel price ever come down again?

3 April 2022 9:04 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Business Day and Daily Maverick columnist, Ismail Lagardien.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator

31 March 2022 8:46 PM

Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow)

31 March 2022 2:58 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to move in the ANC'

31 March 2022 9:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?

30 March 2022 8:35 PM

Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Child maintenance: Courts may now attach assets to force payment

Local Business Lifestyle

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

Business Politics

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Four injured as police fire on DRC protesters: AFP

5 April 2022 8:33 PM

Constitutional Court finds police minister liable for sloppy police work

5 April 2022 8:20 PM

AgriSA warns of the dire economic consequences of poor road infrastructure

5 April 2022 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA