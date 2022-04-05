'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'
The poor maintenance of roads in South Africa is costing the economy dearly warns Agri SA.
The agricultural industry association has released the results of a survey undertaken to determine the impact of deteriorating road infrastructure on the sector.
It included farmers from the five worst-affected provinces (19% in horticulture, 30% in agronomy, and 51% in animal production).
In the last financial year they transported an estimated R23 million's worth of agricultural produce by road, totalling more than R7.1 billion.
MEDIA STATEMENT: Roadblock: deteriorating SA road compromise more than R7,1 bn worth of agri produce— Agri SA (@AgriSA1904) April 5, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/q97uOWf1in#survey #deteriorating #roads #economic #costly
The survey found that respondents relied on road transportation to move an average of 94% of their produce.
69% of them had at some point attempted to fix affected roads themselves.
The respondents on average incurred repair and other related costs of more the R200,000 per participant. While this may be affordable for the biggest sector players, it is untenable for South Africa’s small-scale farmers.Agri SA statement
Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA Chief Economist Kulani Siweya on The Money Show.
Siweya says the roads situation continues to get worse, with the added problem that there is no reliable alternative option for moving agricultural goods.
What is concerning for us is as a sector is that the majority of agriculture happens in the rural parts of the country... With this situation the sector is not able to sustain jobs first of all... Secondly it cannot feed the country, so this holds a risk for food security.Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist - Agri SA
If there's no urgent intervention by government Agri SA "fears the worst" for the country in terms of food security.
Siweya says it appears to a combination of both provincial and national government ducking responsibility.
On the one hand we're not getting cooperation from the national government when it comes to the Department of Transport who is responsible for this, but also on a provincial level when there are budget allocations... these monies are not being allocated accordingly [for rural infrastructure].Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist - Agri SA
There are also problems with the processes... some of the tenders being given out... some of the people being contracted do very shoddy workKulani Siweya, Chief Economist - Agri SA
These conversations are just dead in the water and it concerns us because the farmers themselves now have to foot the bill from their own pockets to try and do what they can to sustain the roads...Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist - Agri SA
Agri SA says it will be sharing this data with the Presidency, calling on government to join with the agricultural sector in addressing the issue now.
Listen to the sobering interview on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63153574_large-deep-pothole-in-montreal-street-canada-.html?vti=mvlhl5dlb31kscdqq9-1-8
