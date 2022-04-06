Cape Town welcomes back Air Belgium route from September





Listen to the interview in the audio below:

Air Belgium is launching a direct route from Brussels to Cape Town starting 14 September.

Belgium tracks about fourth or fifth as the biggest passenger market to Cape Town after Germany, the UK, and the US.

65% of international operators are back up and running, says Wesgro's Wrenelle Stander.

Photo: https://cdn.jetphotos.com/full/2/95891_1163535617.jpg Wikimedia Commons licence: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

Air Belgium will schedule two flights to Cape Town per week - one direct to Cape Town and one triangular route from Brussels to Johannesburg – Cape Town from 14 September.

The leisure-oriented Belgian airline, with several Caribbean destinations in its network, is in the process of expanding its fleet to enable the launch of new routes to South Africa, with Johannesburg and Cape Town being the carrier’s only continental Africa flights.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander about the upcoming route.

Stander says Wesgro currently has 27 direct services to Cape Town but due to Covid-19, a number of those were lost. She says it is great news that Air Belgium is back.

Some 23 of the 27 direct services are back up and operating again, she adds.

We are getting back to our pre-Covid numbers. It's slow but it is happening. Wrenelle Stander, CEO - Wesgro

International operations are back up to 65% across the board, she notes, with domestic operations at 72%.

With regards to Belgium, she explains, it is both a tourism market as well as a large export market.

Cape Town's source markets for tourism are known to have Germany and the United Kingdom at the top of the list, so how does Belgium stack up, asks Refilwe?

Belgium is a very big passenger market for us. Wrenelle Stander, CEO - Wesgro

After Germany, the UK, and the US, Belgium tracks about fourth or fifth, says Stander.