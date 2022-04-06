Koeberg life extension plans look good - International Atomic Energy Agency





The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently inspected the 1.8 GW Koeberg nuclear power station to understand if it would be safe to extend its life.

“We observed that staff at the plant are professional, open, and receptive to suggestions for improvement,” said Gabor Petofi, a senior nuclear safety officer at the IAEA.

© Bram Janssens/123rf

Plans to extend Koeberg's lifespan caused an outcry from parts of society but Eskom believes it is cost-effective to keep it going for longer and in line with practices at other nuclear plants.

Koeberg, generating carbon-free electricity since 1984, was designed for a life span of 40 years.

Its operating licence expires on 21 July 2024.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Riedewaan Bakardien, nuclear power officer at Eskom, about the IAEA’s visit, what they found, and what it means for the controversial extension of Koeberg’s operations (scroll up to listen).

We’re in a good space, from a safety perspective… There is still more work to be done… The plans we have in place are solid… Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom

Not everyone is in favour of nuclear… Some of the concerns raised are premature. There will be an opportunity for the public to give input… The nuclear regulator is completely independent of Eskom… Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom