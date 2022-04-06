'Johann Rupert benefited from land theft' - EFF protesters arrive in Stellies
- The EFF says business tycoon Johann Rupert must speed up the redistribution of his wealth or else they'll start occupying more land
- The red berets are staging a land protest in Stellenbosch on Wednesday where they'll march to one of Rupert's businesses
- EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to lead the march to Rupert's company, Remgro Limited
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters have arrived in Stellenbosch ahead of a planned march to the offices of business tycoon Johann Rupert.
The EFF wants Rupert to redistribute the land which they claim he acquired through colonial crimes.
The political party's land protest coincides with the day Jan van Riebeeck docked in Cape Town on the 6 April 1652.
They are expected to march from Mount Simon, opposite the Kayamandi informal settlement, to Remgro Limited in Stellentia Way.
EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to handover memorandum of demands when they arrive at Remgro in the Stellenbosch CBD.
EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Temba says the party wants Rupert to commit to the accelerated redistribution of land.
The party has threatened to push forward with its land occupation project if he does not accede to their demands.
There must be a concrete contribution by someone who has amassed so much wealth on the back of black people to contribute to our upliftment.Sinawo Tambo, National Spokesperson - EFF
That wealth is not his own, he [Rupert] is a benefactor of that first colonial crime of land theft in 1652 so he must redistribute that land. That is the concrete proposal that we will make to him. If he doesn't want to accede to that proposal then he must expect us to accelerate our land occupation process as practical means of expressing our desire to get our dignity back.Sinawo Tambo, National Spokesperson - EFF
#EFFLandDay Supporters gearing up for the march this morning. KP pic.twitter.com/yUmOSn1CE0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2022
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt says EFF officials are setting up a podium from where EFF leader Julius Malema will address a crowd of supporters.
"They want Mr Rupert to commit to workable solutions to workable solutions that will accelerate the redistribution of land", Brandt tells CapeTalk.
The officials are now setting up a podium where we expect EFF leader Julius Malema to later address and lead the march as they make their way to the Stellenbosch CBD.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
As I understand from the municipality, the march was authorised to go to Johann Rupert's business Remgro, which is located in the Stellenbosh CBD.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Politics
'This is not a coloured AfriForum' - Heindrich Wyngaard on new Cape lobby group
Well-known Afrikaans media personality Heindrich Wyngaard chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about the new Cape Forum.Read More
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up
It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.Read More
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.Read More
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'
Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.Read More
Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Sugar tax hike delay saves thousands of jobs - SA Canegrowers Association
Thomas Funke, CEO of the SA Canegrowers Association, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the delayed sugar tax.Read More
W Cape housing subsidy applications opened 1 April - here's how it works
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the opening of the housing subsidy process in the Western Cape.Read More
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African National Congress treasurer.Read More