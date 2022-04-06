'Johann Rupert benefited from land theft' - EFF protesters arrive in Stellies





The EFF says business tycoon Johann Rupert must speed up the redistribution of his wealth or else they'll start occupying more land

The red berets are staging a land protest in Stellenbosch on Wednesday where they'll march to one of Rupert's businesses

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to lead the march to Rupert's company, Remgro Limited

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members arrive in Stellenbosch on 6 April 2022 ahead of the march to business tycoon Johann Rupert's business entity, Remgro Limited. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters have arrived in Stellenbosch ahead of a planned march to the offices of business tycoon Johann Rupert.

The EFF wants Rupert to redistribute the land which they claim he acquired through colonial crimes.

The political party's land protest coincides with the day Jan van Riebeeck docked in Cape Town on the 6 April 1652.

They are expected to march from Mount Simon, opposite the Kayamandi informal settlement, to Remgro Limited in Stellentia Way.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to handover memorandum of demands when they arrive at Remgro in the Stellenbosch CBD.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Temba says the party wants Rupert to commit to the accelerated redistribution of land.

The party has threatened to push forward with its land occupation project if he does not accede to their demands.

There must be a concrete contribution by someone who has amassed so much wealth on the back of black people to contribute to our upliftment. Sinawo Tambo, National Spokesperson - EFF

That wealth is not his own, he [Rupert] is a benefactor of that first colonial crime of land theft in 1652 so he must redistribute that land. That is the concrete proposal that we will make to him. If he doesn't want to accede to that proposal then he must expect us to accelerate our land occupation process as practical means of expressing our desire to get our dignity back. Sinawo Tambo, National Spokesperson - EFF

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt says EFF officials are setting up a podium from where EFF leader Julius Malema will address a crowd of supporters.

"They want Mr Rupert to commit to workable solutions to workable solutions that will accelerate the redistribution of land", Brandt tells CapeTalk.

The officials are now setting up a podium where we expect EFF leader Julius Malema to later address and lead the march as they make their way to the Stellenbosch CBD. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

As I understand from the municipality, the march was authorised to go to Johann Rupert's business Remgro, which is located in the Stellenbosh CBD. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News