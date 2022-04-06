Streaming issues? Report here
Meet Amy Martin, who earned a PhD despite having 25% of her brain removed

6 April 2022 12:15 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
University of Stellenbosch
Brain tumour
Amy Martin
Dr Amy Martin

Dr Amy Martin shares her inspirational story with Refilwe Moloto.
  • Dr Amy Martin graduates with her PhD today in Ancient Cultures at Stellenbosch University.
  • At the age of just 14, she was diagnosed with a rare childhood brain tumour which resulted in treatment leading to the removal of 25% of her brain volume.
Photo Credit: Stephan Els

Photo credit: Stephan Els

Durbanville resident Amy Martin was diagnosed with life-threatening tumours in her teens, leading to a spate of treatments and tumour removals. This left her with 75% of her brain volume remaining.

Amy went on to complete her academic studies and now age 33, she has earned a PhD in Ancient Cultures from Stellenbosch University. She is set to graduate today.

I was 14-years-old when I found out [about the tumours]. The left side of my body became paralysed, and that's when I realised that something was wrong. I couldn't speak properly.

Dr Amy Martin

Her mother took her to a neurosurgeon, an MRI was conducted, and they discovered that Amy had a juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma, a rare childhood brain tumour.

It was a difficult journey.

Dr Amy Martin

She says her family was fortunate to have good medical aid cover and she received the best medical care.

In that sense, I was very lucky.

Dr Amy Martin

How did she manage to go on to achieve such academic success? Amy says her support network was behind much of her achievements.

They pushed me and supported me so that I was constantly positive, even in the face of these huge challenges, and also supported me to go for my PhD - to go all the way. I was not always sure I was capable.

Dr Amy Martin

Does she feel she has lost anything through the challenging process and what has the emotional impact on her been, asks Refilwe?

I do sometimes wonder what my life would have been like if I had not lost so much of my brain - but I think my biggest challenges are the fact that I was constantly scared to leave the house because it could cause severe epilepsy.

Dr Amy Martin

Amy says it did impact her life very negatively at the time.

I was nervous around people and I didn't feel comfortable in my own skin anymore - I was very fatigued, I struggled with my balance, I couldn't drive at the time, and I couldn't even do simple things like swim on my own.

Dr Amy Martin

She has an MRI check-up every two years.

But I have been in the clear for more than a decade and that's wonderful for me.

Dr Amy Martin

Why Ancient Cultures as a choice of study, asks Refilwe?

She says her father played a very big role in her love for the ancient world.

He used to take us to the Cederberg and we would go fossil hunting.

Dr Amy Martin



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
