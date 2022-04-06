'This is not a coloured AfriForum' - Heindrich Wyngaard on new Cape lobby group





Heindrich Wyngaard has joined forces with AfriForum to create a new Cape civil society organisation

While the lobby group will have AfriForum's backing, Wyngaard says it does not hold the same ideology or agenda

He's slammed an Afrikaans news outlet for misrepresenting what the newly established organisation stands for

The media personality has been appointed chair of the new Cape Forum and tells CapeTalk what it's all about

Media personality Heindrich Wyngaard. Image: @house_of_hein/Instagram

Well-known Afrikaans media personality Heindrich Wyngaard is heading up a new civil society organisation known as the Cape Forum or Kaapse Forum.

Wyngaard has partnered with AfriForum to establish the new pressure group, which he says will represent all communities in the Western Cape.

He insists that the organisation is not an AfriForum for coloured people and has slammed a recent Rapport headline for insinuating such.

This is not a coloured AfriForum... There's this idea that I am now colluding with AfriForum to "abuse" coloured people. Heinrich Wyngaard, Executive Chairperson - Kaapse Forum

Wyngaard has also rejected claims that he will use the Cape Forum to take advantage of coloured communities.

The broadcaster says he's used his platform to celebrate coloured people and highlight the issues they face for several years.

He asked: "How do I suddenly become a sellout in that community or want to abuse them?"

Wyngaard, who hosts the talk show KLOP! on kykNET, explains that the Cape Forum is not a political organisation and has no political affiliation.

"The Cape Forum is not established to play a part in politics. We are only concerned about the concerns of those communities in the Western Cape."

He says the lobby group will focus on issues such as policing, housing in the Western Cape as well as challenges faced by local fishing communities.

According to Wyngaard, the Cape Forum will use AfriForum's legal team and resources until the new organisation can stand on its own feet.

He says he's been vilified for partnering with AfriForum but has not received any other offers of financial support.

Wyngaard claims that some detractors have already started a campaign against his organisation.

He also says that the likes of former finance minister Trevor Manuel and educationist Jonothan Jansen have both accused him of being a "coloured nationalist".

The Cape Forum will be running an awareness campaign to provide clarity about what the organisation is about before starting discussions with government officials.

The Cape Forum is being established to empower Western Cape communities in particular with regards to those state functions where the state is lacking and not performing as it should be. Heinrich Wyngaard, Executive Chairperson - Kaapse Forum

We are being established to serve all communities but we are mindful of the fact that the coloured communities are the majority in the Western Cape. Heinrich Wyngaard, Executive Chairperson - Kaapse Forum