SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices





South Africa’s “strategic fuel reserves” are meant as a buffer against catastrophes.

From December 2015 to January 2016, the Strategic Fuel Fund Association (SFF) secretly sold off much of the nation’s rainy-day oil to private companies at about $30 a barrel – with the option of buying it back at an inflated rate.

The energy minister at the time, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, approved the sale of the reserves at a time when the oil price was at an 11-year low.

© manine99/123rf.com

The fuel price increases for April are vastly lower than forecast, owing to a temporary R1.50 reduction in fuel levies.

This reduction was made possible through the sale of some of the country’s now-not-so-ample strategic reserves.

John Maytham interviewed Dr Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School (scroll up to listen).

We’re not sure how much is left. Treasury believes… that they’ll have sufficient reserves to cover the funds for this R1.50 reduction for two months… Dr Rod Crompton, Energy Leadership Centre - Wits Business School

Strategic stocks are an insurance policy against the risk of interruption to supply… We’ve never had the money to increase strategic stocks above the approximately one month that was left at the end of apartheid… Dr Rod Crompton, Energy Leadership Centre - Wits Business School

Wouldn’t it be more sensible to store refined products like petrol and diesel? Dr Rod Crompton, Energy Leadership Centre - Wits Business School