Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China

Today at 15:50
Proposed amendments threaten the constitutional right to public participation in environmental decisions
Guests
Stephen Levetan
Today at 16:20
Matching Drugs to DNA is a new era of medicine
Guests
Professor Sir Mark Caulfield
Today at 16:33
The Blue Light Brigade
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 16:55
Oscar Mabuyane suspends Eastern Cape education department head Naledi Mbude
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 17:05
David Unterhalter has ben excluded from the Constitutional Court shortlist
Guests
Johann Kriegler - Chairperson at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
The UN Security Council Meeting
Guests
Brookes Spector - Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick, Retired US diplomat at ...
Latest Local
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public' Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations. 6 April 2022 2:56 PM
'This is not a coloured AfriForum' - Heindrich Wyngaard on new Cape lobby group Well-known Afrikaans media personality Heindrich Wyngaard chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about the new Cape Forum. 6 April 2022 12:55 PM
Meet Amy Martin, who earned a PhD despite having 25% of her brain removed Dr Amy Martin shares her inspirational story with Refilwe Moloto. 6 April 2022 12:15 PM
View all Local
'Johann Rupert benefited from land theft' - EFF protesters arrive in Stellies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the EFF march in Stellenbosch. 6 April 2022 11:17 AM
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela. 5 April 2022 9:59 PM
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
View all Politics
SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices John Maytham interviews Dr Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School. 6 April 2022 11:59 AM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Cape Town welcomes back Air Belgium route from September Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander on Air Belgium's flight route operating from Cape Town as of September 2022. 6 April 2022 10:12 AM
View all Business
Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates ex-husband DJ Black Coffee on Grammy Actress Enhle Mlotshwa on Tuesday posted on Instagram a picture of Black Coffee and their two sons, Asante and Anesu, at an aquar... 6 April 2022 3:30 PM
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!' Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 5 April 2022 8:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices John Maytham interviews Dr Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School. 6 April 2022 11:59 AM
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
View all Opinion
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China

6 April 2022 2:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
covid-19 in china
zero covid
Covid-19 in Shanghai

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

China reported 20,472 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Shanghai is the epicentre of the spiraling outbreak with up to 15,000 new infections per day, despite the government locking down its 26 million residents.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

RELATED: Panic buying in Shanghai, as the city of 25 million loses its grip on Covid-19

The country still maintains a “zero-Covid” policy, despite it having unravelled spectacularly in the wake of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Shanghai’s numerous quarantine facilities are full to the brim as the government continue to stick to its extremely harsh protocols, even separating Covid-19 positive babies from parents who test negative.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

China keeps locking everyone up. They have spiraling infections in Shanghai… 26 million people have been confined to their homes…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

China has a 90% vaccination rate but it's much lower among the elderly…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Once 26 million people have been retested, they’ll make a decision on whether to lift the lockdown. They are very orderly and somehow chaotic. It’s weird, isn’t it?

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



More from World

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England

3 April 2022 4:48 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom

3 April 2022 3:19 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert

31 March 2022 4:58 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands.

Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow)

31 March 2022 2:58 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked

31 March 2022 2:18 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?

29 March 2022 9:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.

'Most Russians support Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine'

29 March 2022 5:06 PM

John Maytham interviews Paula Slier, Middle East Bureau Chief for Russian state-owned news agency RT.

Panic buying in Shanghai, as the city of 25 million loses its grip on Covid-19

29 March 2022 2:55 PM

Shanghai supermarket shelves are emptying out as residents clamour for supplies amid the most severe outbreak since Wuhan.

Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?

29 March 2022 1:06 PM

Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.

Trending

'Johann Rupert benefited from land theft' - EFF protesters arrive in Stellies

Politics

SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices

Business Opinion

Koeberg life extension plans look good - International Atomic Energy Agency

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates ex-husband DJ Black Coffee on Grammy

6 April 2022 3:30 PM

Malema says 'there is no future in South Africa without the ownership of land'

6 April 2022 2:46 PM

Making history: Burkina Faso's ex-leader given life sentence for Sankara murder

6 April 2022 2:15 PM

