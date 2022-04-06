Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China





China reported 20,472 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Shanghai is the epicentre of the spiraling outbreak with up to 15,000 new infections per day, despite the government locking down its 26 million residents.

The country still maintains a “zero-Covid” policy, despite it having unravelled spectacularly in the wake of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Shanghai’s numerous quarantine facilities are full to the brim as the government continue to stick to its extremely harsh protocols, even separating Covid-19 positive babies from parents who test negative.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

China keeps locking everyone up. They have spiraling infections in Shanghai… 26 million people have been confined to their homes… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

China has a 90% vaccination rate but it's much lower among the elderly… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent