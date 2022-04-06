'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Some regulations of the National State of Disaster remain in place, at least until the government passes the National Health Act.
Many South Africans are unsure about what rules stay in place or the penalties for non-compliance.
“You will be in big trouble if you fail to wear a mask indoors in public,” warned Advocate Modidima Mannya.
“Employers are still prohibited from allowing people on their premises without a mask.”
Mannya said the main objections against moving from a “hardcore disaster situation” to the new regulations were from people against mandatory vaccinations.
Tshidi Madia interviewed Mannya (scroll up to listen).
