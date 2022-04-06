Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Proposed amendments threaten the constitutional right to public participation in environmental decisions
Matching Drugs to DNA is a new era of medicine
The Blue Light Brigade
Oscar Mabuyane suspends Eastern Cape education department head Naledi Mbude
David Unterhalter has ben excluded from the Constitutional Court shortlist
The UN Security Council Meeting
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'

6 April 2022 2:56 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Modidima Mannya
National State of Disaster
masks
Covid-19 regulations
midday report
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Tshidi Madia
National health Act

Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.

Some regulations of the National State of Disaster remain in place, at least until the government passes the National Health Act.

Many South Africans are unsure about what rules stay in place or the penalties for non-compliance.

"You will be in big trouble if you fail to wear a mask indoors in public," warned Advocate Modidima Mannya.

"Employers are still prohibited from allowing people on their premises without a mask."

© kovop58/123rf.com

RELATED: Covid-19 spirals out of control in China

Mannya said the main objections against moving from a "hardcore disaster situation" to the new regulations were from people against mandatory vaccinations.

Tshidi Madia interviewed Mannya (scroll up to listen).




