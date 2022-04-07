Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend
It’s the weekend before the Easter break and it's looking like warm weather and mostly clear skies in Cape Town. Enjoy the great outdoors or some local South African talents with our top picks of things to do leading up to the long weekend.
The DARG Easter Pop-Up Market in Hout Bay
This Saturday from 10am to 3pm, enjoy a local Easter Market to raise funds for the Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG), a pro-life organisation that rescues and cares for abandoned, neglected and abused dogs and cats. Show some love to the shelter animals and enjoy food trucks, crafts, Easter egg hunts and more.
Find out more here
Bay Harbour Market in Hout Bay
Enjoy a collection of all things South African, from handmade crafts to local music and street food at the Bay Harbour Market set up inside an abandoned fish factory. The market is open on Friday from 5pm to 9pm and Saturday and Sunday 9:30am to 4pm.
For more info, see their Facebook
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in Newlands
Enjoy the fresh air and clear skies this weekend at the magnificent Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens. Sample one of their three restaurants or on Sunday at 6pm enjoy a picnic movie night at the gardens as the Galileo Open Air Cinema shows the thriller The Invisible Man.
See more about the gardens here, or book tickets to the movie experience here.
Art@Africa Gallery at the V&A Waterfront
Expand your horizons and take in some incredible South African talents at the Art@Africa Gallery which displays some of the beautiful artwork that South Africa has to offer. The gallery is open from 10am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday.
Find out more on their website here.
Pier Restaurant at the V&A Waterfront
If you are looking to treat yourself this weekend, take in some spectacular views and fine dining at Pier. Make a reservation to enjoy a luxury multicourse tasting menu and enjoy the finer things in life against the backdrop of the V&A Waterfront.
Find out more or make a booking here.
In Durban for the weekend? Check out what to do there.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120820274_yellow-flowers-and-beautiful-mountains-in-the-background-in-kirstenbosch-botanical-garden-in-cape-to.html
