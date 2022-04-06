Streaming issues? Report here
Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates ex-husband DJ Black Coffee on Grammy

6 April 2022 3:30 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Black Coffee
2022 Grammy Awards
Enhle Mlotshwa

Actress Enhle Mlotshwa on Tuesday posted on Instagram a picture of Black Coffee and their two sons, Asante and Anesu, at an aquarium.

JOHANNESBURG - Actress Enhle Mlotshwa has congratulated her estranged husband Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo, popularly known as DJ Black Coffee, for winning a Grammy.

Mlotshwa on Tuesday posted a picture to Instagram of Black Coffee and their two sons, Asante and Anesu at an aquarium.

In her caption, Enhle called the father of her children “my little dudes’ dude” and said they were all incredibly proud.

Maphumulo won his first Grammy award at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The Grammy was for his album _Subconsciously _in the Best Dance/Electronic category.

The world-renowned DJ took his eldest son, Esona, with him to Las Vegas and on stage to collect the award.

Mlotshwa and Maphumulo were married in 2011 before she filed for divorce in 2019.

The couple's separation has been a spectator sport with Mlotshwa taking Black Coffee to court for alleged abuse and having countless social media livestreams detailing "what she has been through" during the course of their marriage.

There was some speculating that the final straw were revelations that the DJ had fathered two children, aged one year and the other 14 months, aside from the emotional abuse she alleged he subjected her to.


This article first appeared on EWN : Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates ex-husband DJ Black Coffee on Grammy




