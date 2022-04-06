Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
Mayor names advisory team to help fix Cape Town's dirty waterways, sewage woes Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Kevin Winter about his appointment to Cape Town's new water advisory committee. 6 April 2022 6:29 PM
'Draft laws block NGOs, lawyers from lodging appeals with Environmental Dept' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Stephen Levetan, the head of the environmental law department at ENSafrica. 6 April 2022 6:12 PM
View all Local
'This is not a coloured AfriForum' - Heindrich Wyngaard on new Cape lobby group Well-known Afrikaans media personality Heindrich Wyngaard chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about the new Cape Forum. 6 April 2022 12:55 PM
'Johann Rupert benefited from land theft' - EFF protesters arrive in Stellies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the EFF march in Stellenbosch. 6 April 2022 11:17 AM
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela. 5 April 2022 9:59 PM
View all Politics
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property' Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, e... 6 April 2022 8:04 PM
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales. 6 April 2022 7:15 PM
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month. 6 April 2022 6:52 PM
View all Business
Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates ex-husband DJ Black Coffee on Grammy Actress Enhle Mlotshwa on Tuesday posted on Instagram a picture of Black Coffee and their two sons, Asante and Anesu, at an aquar... 6 April 2022 3:30 PM
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public' Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations. 6 April 2022 2:56 PM
Meet Amy Martin, who earned a PhD despite having 25% of her brain removed Dr Amy Martin shares her inspirational story with Refilwe Moloto. 6 April 2022 12:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices John Maytham interviews Dr Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School. 6 April 2022 11:59 AM
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
View all Opinion
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cycling
The Money Show
Tour de France
Mountain biking
Absa Cape Epic
nicholas dlamini
money beliefs
Nic Dlamini
Other People's Money
Bruce Whifield

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People's Money" feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed South African cyclist Nicholas 'Nic' Dlamini.

NTT Pro Cycling cyclist Nic Dlamini. Picture: @NTTProCycling/Twitter

The 26-year-old grew up in the tough neighbourhood of Capricorn Park near Muizenberg in Cape Town, where his athletic prowess was spotted at school.

Dlamini turned professional in 2018 as a graduate of the then-Team Dimension Data (formerly MTN-Qhubeka & NTT Pro Cycling) development team based in Lucca, Italy.

In 2019 he was selected to participate in the prestigious Tour de France, also going on to represent South Africa at the Tokyo Olympic Games this year.

The Tour de France experience itself is really an amazing one... You see the banter, the spectators... you feel the atmosphere when you're going up the climbs... Even on rainy days - it's so amazing to see people waiting for you to come past... It's a phenomenal feeling just to be there and to to the pinnacle race...

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I still do have unfinished business to go back and finish what I started.

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

  • What is it that Dlamini believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

In cycling we work on contracts... We normally have a salary every month and then on top of that we would have winning bonuses... that we get from the team or the sponsors.

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

We also then rely on prize money which I sometimes see as a bonus... an extra pocket money... We're quite fortunate - a lot of people only get to see a bonus at the end of the year.

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I started racing super-competitively when I was in Grade 11... travelling a lot... I had to leave school and do my matric via home schooling, which needed a lot of money. I was very fortunate having Elton John paying my school funds for my matric year. I then studied sports coaching administration and that's when I moved overseas.

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

RELATED: Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'

Now I've started doing mountain biking, so I can actually have a bit of fun on those windy days when I can hide myself in the forest...

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I sometimes regard myself as probably one of the luckiest athletes in the world to have had the best mentors... In my junior years as a professional I had a circle of mentors... looking after me and sharpening me...

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I've also learned a lot from them in how to manage my financials... because if you come from Africa and you grew up in a township and you get a professional contract, when you first get your salary you start to get excited, to get a big head and to start seeing things you just want to buy...

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

I believe there are stages for everything... When I first went professional I actually bought a super-expensive BMW... When you're young you love fast cars... Then I started growing and realising I spent a lot of time away.. It spent eight months of the year in the garage parked, so it was a waste of money, so I decided to sell it.

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

After that I decided not to buy cars anymore and rather just to save everything... If I do spend it's only for property really... I do own a house and a few flats...

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

We retire quite early, around 35... so we put away retirement funds. I actually work with Citadel on this... funds that I can dip into when I do retire...

Nicholas Dlamini, South African cyclist

Listen to the full interview with Dlamini in the audio clip below:




