SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
African art is finally becoming big business after centuries of neglect by the global art establishment, writes Rebecca Davis in an article for Daily Maverick.
It follows that forging works by artists who're highly valued, is now becoming big business too.
"While the demand for, and value of, African art is rapidly increasing, the South African art market is notoriously under-regulated and vulnerable to exploitation and the spread of fake art."
Related stories:
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report
Rembrandt proudly exhibited by University of Pretoria since 1976 is fake
South African artist Irma Stern’s “Young Arab” sells for R13.6 million
Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux, co-founder of the ART (Art, Research and Technical Analysis) Group.
Le Roux says South African work is becoming more relevant in the international art market, presenting the opportunity for those with the skill to forge artists that are valuable at the moment.
And this compromises the integrity of the local market.
There's been an upsurge in collecting African art in general, whether it's historic or contemporary.Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
We do have brilliant artists... and unfortunately if there is a flood of fake artwork then we don't have investment in the South African art market...Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
We are at a level where artworks are fetching anywhere from R100,000 towards R1 million for a piece that might be fake.Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
One example is revered local artist Cecil Skotnes, whose family is facing an uphill battle in combating forgery of his work.
Le Roux says daughter Pippa, who is very involved in maintaining the integrity of Skotnes' oeuvre, really has nowhere to turn for assistance.
There's no unit in the police force that's specifically dedicated to addressing the problem of the fake art market in South Africa.Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
The best way [to protect artworks] is to create awareness I think... The middle-market artists usually fall through the cracks because there's not as much scrutiny as for your more valuable, higher-end artists.Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
The best thing to do is to try and collect these works, put them in one location, keep them from circulating in the South African and international art markets.Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
Listen to le Roux explain the process of verifying the authenticity of artworks in the audio clip:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/spaskov/spaskov1904/spaskov190400705/121513093-brushes-in-the-hands-of-the-artist-s-women-drawing-and-art-creative-profession-and-inspiration-.jpg
More from Business
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity
Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.Read More
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.Read More
SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices
John Maytham interviews Dr Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
Cape Town welcomes back Air Belgium route from September
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander on Air Belgium's flight route operating from Cape Town as of September 2022.Read More
Koeberg life extension plans look good - International Atomic Energy Agency
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eskom nuclear power officer, Riedewaan Bakardien, about the IAEA’s visit and what they found.Read More
More from Local
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Mayor names advisory team to help fix Cape Town's dirty waterways, sewage woes
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Kevin Winter about his appointment to Cape Town's new water advisory committee.Read More
'Draft laws block NGOs, lawyers from lodging appeals with Environmental Dept'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Stephen Levetan, the head of the environmental law department at ENSafrica.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
'This is not a coloured AfriForum' - Heindrich Wyngaard on new Cape lobby group
Well-known Afrikaans media personality Heindrich Wyngaard chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about the new Cape Forum.Read More
Meet Amy Martin, who earned a PhD despite having 25% of her brain removed
Dr Amy Martin shares her inspirational story with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Cape Town welcomes back Air Belgium route from September
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander on Air Belgium's flight route operating from Cape Town as of September 2022.Read More
Koeberg life extension plans look good - International Atomic Energy Agency
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eskom nuclear power officer, Riedewaan Bakardien, about the IAEA’s visit and what they found.Read More
Constitutional Court finds police minister liable for sloppy work in rape case
The minister of police must pay damages to woman who was held hostage and repeatedly raped over a 15-hour period.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates ex-husband DJ Black Coffee on Grammy
Actress Enhle Mlotshwa on Tuesday posted on Instagram a picture of Black Coffee and their two sons, Asante and Anesu, at an aquarium.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Meet Amy Martin, who earned a PhD despite having 25% of her brain removed
Dr Amy Martin shares her inspirational story with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Cape Town welcomes back Air Belgium route from September
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander on Air Belgium's flight route operating from Cape Town as of September 2022.Read More
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message
Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.Read More
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'
Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.Read More