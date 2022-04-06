Streaming issues? Report here
'Draft laws block NGOs, lawyers from lodging appeals with Environmental Dept'

6 April 2022 6:12 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Barbara Creecy
Minster Barbara Creecy
environmental authorisation
environmental laws
environmental apeeals
NEMA Act

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Stephen Levetan, the head of the environmental law department at ENSafrica.
  • Some enviro groups have criticised Minister Barbara Creecy's proposed amendments to environmental laws
  • Environmental law expert Stephen Levetan says the proposed regulations have an impact on who can appeal environmental impact assessment reports
  • The proposed changes could make it impossible for civil society groups or their lawyers to appeal environmental authorisations
Environmental Affairs Minister Barbra Creecy at the commemoration of World Environment Day on Saturday, 05 June 2021. Picture: Twitter/@environmentza

Environmental rights groups say that the proposed amendments to National Environmental Management Act are a threat to constitutional rights.

Minister Barbara Creecy has gazetted proposed changes to environmental regulations that alter the way internal appeals are managed.

Currently, anyone is allowed to appeal an environmental authorisation with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

However, the amendments would require any person or organisation to appoint a registered environmental assessment practitioner (EAP) to submit environmental appeals on their behalf.

Stephen Levetan, who heads up ENSafrica's natural resources and environment department, says the proposed laws exclude certain stakeholders, such as NGOs and lawyers, from the internal appeals process.

According to Levetan, parties will only be granted 20 days to appoint an EAP and lodge an internal appeal.

The proposed legislation also states that environmental appeals cannot be heard in court if they haven't been through the departmental appeals process.

"If you haven't taken that internal step, you're going to be barred from access to the courts," Levetan tells CapeTalk.

He says the amendments may well be unconstitutional because they limit access to justice.

"I'm hoping that by the time these regulations find their final form that reservation of the right of appeal to environmental assessment practitioners would have been done away with."

It's proposing that once an environmental authorisation is granted or refused, the current internal appeal system only be done by environmental assessment practitioners rather than lawyers or others.

Stephen Levetan, Executive - Natural Resources and Environment Department at ENSafrica

There are NGOs such the Centre for Environmental Rights who act for communities, they are lawyers who act pro bono for these communities... This proposed amendment would effectively prevent them from lodging those internal appeals.

Stephen Levetan, Executive - Natural Resources and Environment Department at ENSafrica

I don't know the reason why these changes are being proposed. It could be that some of these internal appeals are getting too legalistic and therefore the minister may want to exclude lawyers from dealing with these appeals and leaving them in the hands of environmental assessment practitioners.

Stephen Levetan, Executive - Natural Resources and Environment Department at ENSafrica



