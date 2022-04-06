'Draft laws block NGOs, lawyers from lodging appeals with Environmental Dept'





Some enviro groups have criticised Minister Barbara Creecy's proposed amendments to environmental laws

Environmental law expert Stephen Levetan says the proposed regulations have an impact on who can appeal environmental impact assessment reports

The proposed changes could make it impossible for civil society groups or their lawyers to appeal environmental authorisations

Environmental Affairs Minister Barbra Creecy at the commemoration of World Environment Day on Saturday, 05 June 2021. Picture: Twitter/@environmentza

Environmental rights groups say that the proposed amendments to National Environmental Management Act are a threat to constitutional rights.

Minister Barbara Creecy has gazetted proposed changes to environmental regulations that alter the way internal appeals are managed.

Currently, anyone is allowed to appeal an environmental authorisation with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

However, the amendments would require any person or organisation to appoint a registered environmental assessment practitioner (EAP) to submit environmental appeals on their behalf.

Stephen Levetan, who heads up ENSafrica's natural resources and environment department, says the proposed laws exclude certain stakeholders, such as NGOs and lawyers, from the internal appeals process.

According to Levetan, parties will only be granted 20 days to appoint an EAP and lodge an internal appeal.

The proposed legislation also states that environmental appeals cannot be heard in court if they haven't been through the departmental appeals process.

"If you haven't taken that internal step, you're going to be barred from access to the courts," Levetan tells CapeTalk.

He says the amendments may well be unconstitutional because they limit access to justice.

"I'm hoping that by the time these regulations find their final form that reservation of the right of appeal to environmental assessment practitioners would have been done away with."

It's proposing that once an environmental authorisation is granted or refused, the current internal appeal system only be done by environmental assessment practitioners rather than lawyers or others. Stephen Levetan, Executive - Natural Resources and Environment Department at ENSafrica

There are NGOs such the Centre for Environmental Rights who act for communities, they are lawyers who act pro bono for these communities... This proposed amendment would effectively prevent them from lodging those internal appeals. Stephen Levetan, Executive - Natural Resources and Environment Department at ENSafrica