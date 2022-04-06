'Draft laws block NGOs, lawyers from lodging appeals with Environmental Dept'
- Some enviro groups have criticised Minister Barbara Creecy's proposed amendments to environmental laws
- Environmental law expert Stephen Levetan says the proposed regulations have an impact on who can appeal environmental impact assessment reports
- The proposed changes could make it impossible for civil society groups or their lawyers to appeal environmental authorisations
Environmental rights groups say that the proposed amendments to National Environmental Management Act are a threat to constitutional rights.
Minister Barbara Creecy has gazetted proposed changes to environmental regulations that alter the way internal appeals are managed.
Currently, anyone is allowed to appeal an environmental authorisation with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).
However, the amendments would require any person or organisation to appoint a registered environmental assessment practitioner (EAP) to submit environmental appeals on their behalf.
Stephen Levetan, who heads up ENSafrica's natural resources and environment department, says the proposed laws exclude certain stakeholders, such as NGOs and lawyers, from the internal appeals process.
According to Levetan, parties will only be granted 20 days to appoint an EAP and lodge an internal appeal.
The proposed legislation also states that environmental appeals cannot be heard in court if they haven't been through the departmental appeals process.
"If you haven't taken that internal step, you're going to be barred from access to the courts," Levetan tells CapeTalk.
He says the amendments may well be unconstitutional because they limit access to justice.
"I'm hoping that by the time these regulations find their final form that reservation of the right of appeal to environmental assessment practitioners would have been done away with."
It's proposing that once an environmental authorisation is granted or refused, the current internal appeal system only be done by environmental assessment practitioners rather than lawyers or others.Stephen Levetan, Executive - Natural Resources and Environment Department at ENSafrica
There are NGOs such the Centre for Environmental Rights who act for communities, they are lawyers who act pro bono for these communities... This proposed amendment would effectively prevent them from lodging those internal appeals.Stephen Levetan, Executive - Natural Resources and Environment Department at ENSafrica
I don't know the reason why these changes are being proposed. It could be that some of these internal appeals are getting too legalistic and therefore the minister may want to exclude lawyers from dealing with these appeals and leaving them in the hands of environmental assessment practitioners.Stephen Levetan, Executive - Natural Resources and Environment Department at ENSafrica
Source : @environmentza/Twitter
More from Local
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Mayor names advisory team to help fix Cape Town's dirty waterways, sewage woes
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Kevin Winter about his appointment to Cape Town's new water advisory committee.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
'This is not a coloured AfriForum' - Heindrich Wyngaard on new Cape lobby group
Well-known Afrikaans media personality Heindrich Wyngaard chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about the new Cape Forum.Read More
Meet Amy Martin, who earned a PhD despite having 25% of her brain removed
Dr Amy Martin shares her inspirational story with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Cape Town welcomes back Air Belgium route from September
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander on Air Belgium's flight route operating from Cape Town as of September 2022.Read More
Koeberg life extension plans look good - International Atomic Energy Agency
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eskom nuclear power officer, Riedewaan Bakardien, about the IAEA’s visit and what they found.Read More
Constitutional Court finds police minister liable for sloppy work in rape case
The minister of police must pay damages to woman who was held hostage and repeatedly raped over a 15-hour period.Read More
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.Read More