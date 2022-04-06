Mayor names advisory team to help fix Cape Town's dirty waterways, sewage woes





Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has appointed a new water advisory committee to deal with the city's water pollution and sewage woes

Dr. Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at UCT will be part of the committee to share his knowledge as an aquatic ecologist

Winter tells CapeTalk that the outrage surrounding water pollution issues in Cape Town can be channeled into action

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced the formation of a new water advisory committee on Wednesday 6 April 2022. Image: City of Cape Town

A new advisory committee has been formed to deal with the declining quality and cleanliness of Cape Town’s rivers, vleis, and waterways.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has appointed the new water advisory committee to help him tackle water pollution and sewage woes in the metro.

It's called the Water Quality in Wetlands and Waterways Advisory Committee and was approved by council last week.

Hill-Lewis announced the formation of the new committee at an event in Milnerton on Wednesday.

He also announced that water quality data will now be shared publicly on the City of Cape Town’s Open Data Portal.

The portal and committee are part of the mayor's commitment to an open and transparent approach to dealing with the city’s water quality issues.

Dr. Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at UCT will be part of the committee to share his knowledge as an aquatic ecologist.

Other committee members include water activist and Milnerton Residents’ Association member Caroline Marx as well as community conservation specialist Denisha Anand.

Winter believes the current outrage surrounding water pollution issues in Cape Town can be channeled into effective action.

I'm not someone who is going to sit on the committee agreeing with everything... but I want to see action and it's time to get really angry. This is unacceptable that our waterways and our coastline are reaching the state that they are. Our wastewater treatment plants are not functional, our informal settlements are sending discharge into the waterways. It is unacceptable. Dr Kevin Winter, Academic and researcher - Future Water Institute (UCT)

Winter previously served on the Water Resilience Advisory Committee during the height of the 'Day Zero' water crisis in Cape Town in 2018.

The water expert has commended the city's brave move to make the water quality data open to the public.

Winter hopes that the new advisory committee will be allowed to influence decision-making within the municipality.

"I do sense that there is a new broom and new energy that's sweeping through the city, which is encouraging," he says.

I want to commend the city again for creating these kinds of committees that are not decision-making bodies but are there to bring so-called experts and activists together to help to advise. It's a big plus and I'm pleased to see that. Dr Kevin Winter, Academic and researcher - Future Water Institute (UCT)

I'm certainly not sitting on committees that are just talkshops... This is an opportunity. Dr Kevin Winter, Academic and researcher - Future Water Institute (UCT)