



CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have given billionaire business tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to their list of demands.

Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.

Julius Malema led a crowd of EFF supporters to the gates of Rupert's business empire, Remgro Limited, on Wednesday.

Malema demanded the immediate equitable redistribution of all the land that Rupert owned.

"More than 300 years ago they arrived here and they took our land," Malema said.

The Red Berets leader said that they also wanted to know how many properties the Rupert family owned and how it was acquired.

"The land to be expropriated without compensation, so we are here for that principle," he said.

The party is also seeking an independently audited report of businessman Johann Rupert's tax records.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said that they also wanted Rupert to disclose the living, working and remuneration conditions of workers on the family's farms.

"... the immediate redistribution of all land and private holdings without compensation currently under the ownership of Johann Rupert and all his entities," Dlamini said.

Company representative Monica Hickman received the party's memorandum of demands.

This article first appeared on EWN : EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands