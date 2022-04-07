Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA
- The Automobile Association (AA) says it's fed up with the reckless conduct of the notorious blue light brigade that transports SA's politicians
- The AA wants the high-speed VIP convoys reviewed urgently
The Automobile Association (AA) says the blue light brigade convoys transporting the country’s politicians should be urgently reviewed as they pose a road safety threat in South Africa.
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says the blue light brigades are a threat to other drivers.
He says anecdotal evidence shows that the drivers are aggressive to other road users, swerve dangerously in and out of traffic, and exceed applicable speed limits unnecessarily.
According to Beard, many of the VIP convoy drivers speed through traffic and disrespect other road users when there is no genuine emergency.
I think the issue comes in when you see these very long convoys involving many cars driving at incredibly high speeds very often recklessly on our roads, pushing people off the road, for no other reason than... that the people in the vehicles need to get to a specific place at a specific timeLayton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
That, in our view, does absolutely not constitute an emergency at all.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Beard says both the drivers and the passengers - mostly Cabinet ministers - are to blame.
He says ministers need to be held accountable for their role in endorsing and defending what he describes as reckless behaviour.
The AA says it will communicate with the Ministers of Police and Transport to have a review of the blue light brigades instituted urgently.
We think there is a supreme lack of accountability... People who are driving like that need to be held accountable... It's not only the drivers, it's most certainly the people they are transporting as well.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
I've been a victim of the blue light brigade, I know several of my friends have been victims too... They been regressively pushed on the side of the road while driving at the speed limit and these convoys have come up behind them... flash their lights. In one or two instances... gun drawn and told to move over... very reckless behaviour and sometimes pushing people into the emergency yellow lane.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
These are motorists who are abiding by the law, going about their business, doing what they are supposed to do but are now aggressively, in many cases, told that they need to move off and done so when it's not safe for them to move over. It's a huge concern for the AA.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
More from Local
'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'
Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius
Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary.Read More
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.Read More
Cape Town NGO turns donated hotel sheets into school shirts for kids in need
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Royal Kidz founder Danolene Johanessen.Read More
CoCT's JP Smith explains why he released traumatising smash and grab footage
Refilwe Moloto asks Alderman JP Smith why he chose to release potentially traumatising smash-and-grab CCTV footage.Read More
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands
Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.Read More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Mayor names advisory team to help fix Cape Town's dirty waterways, sewage woes
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Kevin Winter about his appointment to Cape Town's new water advisory committee.Read More