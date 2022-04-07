Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town NGO turns donated hotel sheets into school shirts for kids in need

7 April 2022 10:10 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
school uniform
Royal Kids
NGO Royal Kidz

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Royal Kidz founder Danolene Johanessen.
  • Non-profit organisation Royal Kidz is transforming hotel bed linen into school shirts for underprivileged kids in the Western Cape
  • This is made possible through a collaboration with the hotel group Marriott International
  • Royal Kidz founder Danolene Johanessen says the project also creates jobs and reduces landfill waste
© anyaberkut/123rf.com

A local non-profit organisation (NGO) is using donated hotel bed linen to create hundreds of school shirts for learners in disadvantaged communities.

Through a partnership with the hotel group Marriott International, Royal Kidz transforms 1,000 thread count Egyptian cotton sheets into school shirts for children without proper school uniforms.

Royal Kidz founder Danolene Johanessen says her organisation aims to restore the dignity of the children living in rural and impoverished areas.

The NGO sews school shirts and also donates brand new uniforms and school shoes to needy kids "to make sure their self-esteem is intact and their dignity is restored", Johanessen says.

The organisation has reached more than 100,000 schoolchildren with its initiative which started in 2017.

Johanessen says the project has also created job opportunities for unemployed sewing machinists while simultaneously reducing landfill waste.

"We also create laundry bags for the hotels from the sheets so that we have a zero-waste policy. Nothing goes to landfill," the founder tells CapeTalk.

I found that so many of our kids are walking to school over 10 to 15 kilometres every single day without shoes on their feet.

Danolene Johanessen, Founder - Royal Kidz

We also found that so many of our children in rural areas, in farm areas, are going to school with absolutely no school uniform. They only have one set of clothing every single day and they don't even have a warm jacket.

Danolene Johanessen, Founder - Royal Kidz



7 April 2022 10:10 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
school uniform
Royal Kids
NGO Royal Kidz

