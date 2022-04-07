CoCT's JP Smith explains why he released traumatising smash and grab footage





In supermarkets, office buildings, stadiums, on our roads, inside and outside our homes… CCTV cameras are everywhere.

Meant to deter crime, CCTV footage can be used as evidence if it is properly captured and stored and if we the public are aware of its presence.

© jeremyreds/123rf.com

Earlier this week, Alderman JP Smith shared footage of a 2017 smash-and-grab incident in Cape Town, traumatising the robbery victim, who says she did not give permission for the video to be made public.

The video was not previously made public as it was used as evidence in the criminal trial.

Refilwe Moloto asked Smith why he chose to release smash-and-grab CCTV footage (scroll up to listen).

It’s common practice for… police forces around the world to use CCTV footage… to alert the public to risks… Videos like that are used to underscore safety risks… That matter is finally concluded in court, so we could use the footage… JP Smith, City of Cape Town

You see a person who refuses to be a victim… who valiantly fights off multiple attackers… We reached out to her yesterday… She declined… JP Smith, City of Cape Town

We’re careful about what we share… The biggest threat is not the state, the biggest threat is the use of CCTV… by the private sector… There is extremely little control… JP Smith, City of Cape Town