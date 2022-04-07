Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius





A new true crime documentary on Showmax recounts the horrific death of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius

'Last Blue Ride' features CCTV footage from the night alongside reenactments and interviews with people close to the story

The documentary's director and producer, Anthony Molyneaux, says the murder of Cornelius affected him deeply

Image: Last Blue Ride/Facebook

A new true crime documentary on Showmax revisits the horrible night when Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius was raped and killed in 2017.

Cornelius and her friend Cheslin Marsh were taken during a hijacking by four criminals belonging to the notorious “Numbers” gang.

The case sent shockwaves through Cape Town and made international headlines.

Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux covered the brutal crime and subsequent court proceedings in great detail.

Molyneaux returned to the story to produce and direct 'Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story', which aired on Showmax last week.

FILE: Hannah Cornelius’ killers in the dock for sentencing proceedings. Picture: Lauren Issacs/EWN

'Last Blue Ride' features CCTV footage from the night alongside a recreation of the 11-hour hell-ride using drone footage to map the journey that the kidnappers took.

The ordeal is narrated by Marsh, who survived a near-fatal assault that night.

The documentary also includes interviews with family members journalists and a criminologist as well as footage from Cornelius' funeral and the court case.

Molyneaux has covered countless crime stories over the years, but he says the murder of Cornelius affected him the most.

He tells CapeTalk that the documentary takes a closer look at who Cornelius was and how her life was callously taken away.

It wasn't like these men were following them or it was premeditated. It was sort of like this wrong place, wrong time with the wrong people. I wanted to get down to the bottom of how that crime took place and how spontaneous it was. Anthony Molyneaux, Director and producer - The Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story

With Hannah's case getting such high media coverage, we had access to this footage... which means that I was able to tell the story a bit more succinctly... being able to see a criminal in action... is extremely important psychologically to see how these people behave, how they act, their body language, etc. Anthony Molyneaux, Director and producer - The Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story

This did affect me more than the other crimes that I've covered... it wasn't just me who felt personally affected by this, it was the other journalists that were covering the case. Anthony Molyneaux, Director and producer - The Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story