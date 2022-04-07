Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius
- A new true crime documentary on Showmax recounts the horrific death of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius
- 'Last Blue Ride' features CCTV footage from the night alongside reenactments and interviews with people close to the story
- The documentary's director and producer, Anthony Molyneaux, says the murder of Cornelius affected him deeply
A new true crime documentary on Showmax revisits the horrible night when Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius was raped and killed in 2017.
Cornelius and her friend Cheslin Marsh were taken during a hijacking by four criminals belonging to the notorious “Numbers” gang.
The case sent shockwaves through Cape Town and made international headlines.
Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux covered the brutal crime and subsequent court proceedings in great detail.
Molyneaux returned to the story to produce and direct 'Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story', which aired on Showmax last week.
'Last Blue Ride' features CCTV footage from the night alongside a recreation of the 11-hour hell-ride using drone footage to map the journey that the kidnappers took.
The ordeal is narrated by Marsh, who survived a near-fatal assault that night.
The documentary also includes interviews with family members journalists and a criminologist as well as footage from Cornelius' funeral and the court case.
Molyneaux has covered countless crime stories over the years, but he says the murder of Cornelius affected him the most.
He tells CapeTalk that the documentary takes a closer look at who Cornelius was and how her life was callously taken away.
It wasn't like these men were following them or it was premeditated. It was sort of like this wrong place, wrong time with the wrong people. I wanted to get down to the bottom of how that crime took place and how spontaneous it was.Anthony Molyneaux, Director and producer - The Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story
With Hannah's case getting such high media coverage, we had access to this footage... which means that I was able to tell the story a bit more succinctly... being able to see a criminal in action... is extremely important psychologically to see how these people behave, how they act, their body language, etc.Anthony Molyneaux, Director and producer - The Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story
This did affect me more than the other crimes that I've covered... it wasn't just me who felt personally affected by this, it was the other journalists that were covering the case.Anthony Molyneaux, Director and producer - The Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story
If it wasn't for Hannah's kindness, that incident might not have happened that night with Cheslin and herself.Anthony Molyneaux, Director and producer - The Last Blue Ride: The Hannah Cornelius Story
Source : https://www.facebook.com/LASTBLUERIDE/videos/362482872465453
More from Entertainment
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.Read More
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield.Read More
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine.Read More
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons
The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster.Read More
Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?
Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.Read More
[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"
The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony.Read More
'I was out of line and I was wrong' - Will Smith apologises for Oscars slap
Best actor winner Will Smith has apologised for slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock who made a distasteful joke about his wife.Read More
More from Local
'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'
Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.Read More
Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Layton Beard, the spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Cape Town NGO turns donated hotel sheets into school shirts for kids in need
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Royal Kidz founder Danolene Johanessen.Read More
CoCT's JP Smith explains why he released traumatising smash and grab footage
Refilwe Moloto asks Alderman JP Smith why he chose to release potentially traumatising smash-and-grab CCTV footage.Read More
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands
Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.Read More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Mayor names advisory team to help fix Cape Town's dirty waterways, sewage woes
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Dr. Kevin Winter about his appointment to Cape Town's new water advisory committee.Read More