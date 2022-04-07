New COVID-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK
A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been identified in the United Kingdom.
Dubbed "Omicron XE", the new variant is a hybrid of two Omicron strains (i.e., a “recombinant” variant) BA.1 and BA.2.
RELATED: 'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
It seems to be the most transmissible variant yet.
Virologists estimate it to spread about 10% more easily than BA.2, which itself was more transmissible than the original Omicron, which was noted for its ease of transmission.
Public health experts warn against panic, but the new variant is recasting a spotlight on the ongoing pandemic.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University (scroll up to listen).
New ones are going to come all the time. At the moment, we don’t think there is anything to worry about… It’s mostly in the UK at the moment… There is early evidence that it's quicker in transmitting than the original Omicron… We might see a bunch more cases… But at the moment, we have no reason to be concerned [about it causing more serious disease] …Dr Jeremy Nel, infectious disease expert - Wits University
We saw with Omicron a small shift to common cold symptoms… I would be surprised if it [Omicron XE symptoms] was very different… Testing everyone… is futile… Worldwide we’re seeing people move away from testing for minor symptoms… We have to learn to live with it…Dr Jeremy Nel, infectious disease expert - Wits University
It’s probably closer to 300,000 [actual deaths from COVID in SA] … But now… we have a lot of population immunity… Past infections are probably nearly 90%...Dr Jeremy Nel, infectious disease expert - Wits University
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145076287_hand-holding-beaker-with-coronavirus-blood-test.html?vti=n1bm7v3wwnvld9189l-1-41
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Panic buying in Shanghai, as the city of 25 million loses its grip on Covid-19
Shanghai supermarket shelves are emptying out as residents clamour for supplies amid the most severe outbreak since Wuhan.Read More
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster
Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
Expect 5th wave of Covid-19 by early May - Professor Salim Abdool Karim
Refilwe Moloto interviews clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim.Read More
Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study
A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.Read More
We want to blow the lid off Covid-19 vaccine secrecy - Health Justice Initiative
Mandy Wiener interviews Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan.Read More
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.Read More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More