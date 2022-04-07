New COVID-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
How much does it cost to fill up SA's 5 most expensive vehicles with fuel?
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Athlone School for the Blind
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr John Philander
Chris Venter
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Assisting children living on the street
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robert Mcdonald - Mayoral Spokesperson at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:40
Filler - Riverine Rovers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Martin Scholtz
Today at 14:50
Music with Stephen Gawking - Nuclear Lyricist
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Loren Smith
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 17:20
With Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, Arctic Science Crumbles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Lydon
Today at 17:45
Education and Morality
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Michelle van Eck
No Items to show
Latest Local
Cape Town NGO turns donated hotel sheets into school shirts for kids in need Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Royal Kidz founder Danolene Johanessen. 7 April 2022 10:10 AM
CoCT's JP Smith explains why he released traumatising smash and grab footage Refilwe Moloto asks Alderman JP Smith why he chose to release potentially traumatising smash-and-grab CCTV footage. 7 April 2022 9:56 AM
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistr... 7 April 2022 6:41 AM
View all Local
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month. 6 April 2022 6:52 PM
'This is not a coloured AfriForum' - Heindrich Wyngaard on new Cape lobby group Well-known Afrikaans media personality Heindrich Wyngaard chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about the new Cape Forum. 6 April 2022 12:55 PM
'Johann Rupert benefited from land theft' - EFF protesters arrive in Stellies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the EFF march in Stellenbosch. 6 April 2022 11:17 AM
View all Politics
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million' Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group. 6 April 2022 9:06 PM
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property' Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, e... 6 April 2022 8:04 PM
View all Business
New COVID-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 10:52 AM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend Explore the markets, see the sites and enjoy what Cape Town life has to offer. 7 April 2022 9:43 AM
Double-check websites and don't give your bank info: How to avoid phishing scams CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on her weekly #ConsumerTalk feature. 7 April 2022 6:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
New COVID-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 10:52 AM
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices John Maytham interviews Dr Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School. 6 April 2022 11:59 AM
View all Opinion
New COVID-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK

7 April 2022 10:52 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Wits University
Infectious disease
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Covid-19 variants
infectious diseases
Jeremy Nel
Omicron XE

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University.

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been identified in the United Kingdom.

Dubbed "Omicron XE", the new variant is a hybrid of two Omicron strains (i.e., a “recombinant” variant) BA.1 and BA.2.

© dolgachov/123rf.com

RELATED: 'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'

It seems to be the most transmissible variant yet.

Virologists estimate it to spread about 10% more easily than BA.2, which itself was more transmissible than the original Omicron, which was noted for its ease of transmission.

Public health experts warn against panic, but the new variant is recasting a spotlight on the ongoing pandemic.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University (scroll up to listen).

New ones are going to come all the time. At the moment, we don’t think there is anything to worry about… It’s mostly in the UK at the moment… There is early evidence that it's quicker in transmitting than the original Omicron… We might see a bunch more cases… But at the moment, we have no reason to be concerned [about it causing more serious disease] …

Dr Jeremy Nel, infectious disease expert - Wits University

We saw with Omicron a small shift to common cold symptoms… I would be surprised if it [Omicron XE symptoms] was very different… Testing everyone… is futile… Worldwide we’re seeing people move away from testing for minor symptoms… We have to learn to live with it…

Dr Jeremy Nel, infectious disease expert - Wits University

It’s probably closer to 300,000 [actual deaths from COVID in SA] … But now… we have a lot of population immunity… Past infections are probably nearly 90%...

Dr Jeremy Nel, infectious disease expert - Wits University



