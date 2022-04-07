New COVID-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK





A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been identified in the United Kingdom.

Dubbed "Omicron XE", the new variant is a hybrid of two Omicron strains (i.e., a “recombinant” variant) BA.1 and BA.2.

© dolgachov/123rf.com

It seems to be the most transmissible variant yet.

Virologists estimate it to spread about 10% more easily than BA.2, which itself was more transmissible than the original Omicron, which was noted for its ease of transmission.

Public health experts warn against panic, but the new variant is recasting a spotlight on the ongoing pandemic.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University (scroll up to listen).

New ones are going to come all the time. At the moment, we don’t think there is anything to worry about… It’s mostly in the UK at the moment… There is early evidence that it's quicker in transmitting than the original Omicron… We might see a bunch more cases… But at the moment, we have no reason to be concerned [about it causing more serious disease] … Dr Jeremy Nel, infectious disease expert - Wits University

We saw with Omicron a small shift to common cold symptoms… I would be surprised if it [Omicron XE symptoms] was very different… Testing everyone… is futile… Worldwide we’re seeing people move away from testing for minor symptoms… We have to learn to live with it… Dr Jeremy Nel, infectious disease expert - Wits University