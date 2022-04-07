Wish upon a falling star: 3 meteor showers to be visible in SA from mid-April





JOHANNESBURG - Keep your eyes on the skies this month as meteor showers will be visible from mid-April to mid-May.

From 16 April to 12 May, three different meteor showers will be visible in the South African sky, namely the April Lyrids, pi Puppids and the Eta Aquariids.

From 16 April to 25 April, the April Lyrids will be visible in the southern hemisphere. The best time to view them will be from 2am to 5am on 22 April. For the best view look towards the Lyra constellation.

The next visible shower will be the pi Puppids, which are active from 15 to 28 April and will have the best visibility on 23 April between 7pm and 11pm when looking towards the Puppis constellation.

The last of the meteor showers will be the Eta Aquarids, which are active from 21 April to 12 May. The best viewing times for this shower will be between 3:30am and 5:30am and for the best chance of seeing a shooting star, look towards the Aquarius constellation.

Enjoy some star gazing this month and enjoy the beautiful African sky as you keep an eye out for these celestial events.

