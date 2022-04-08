Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Athlone School for the Blind gets helping hand with donation of mobility canes

8 April 2022 6:22 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Athlone School for the Blind
mobility canes
Chris Venter
Jim Paradiso

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on Thursday spoke to blind activist Chris Venter and Dr John Philander, the principal at Athlone School for the Blind.
  • Over 100 mobility canes will be donated to the Athlone School for the Blind in Cape Town.
  • It's all made possible by local blind activist, Chris Venter, and his American friend, Jim Paradiso.
  • Headmaster Dr John Philander says one-third of pupils depend on canes at the school but they often lack funding for assistive devices.
Image copyright: andreypopov/123rf.com

The Athlone School for the Blind in Cape Town will receive a donation of over 100 mobility canes at a handover event on Friday.

Blind activist and adventurer, Chris Venter, arranged the donation with the help of his American friend, Jim Paradiso, who works with the US charity, You Cane Give.

The organisation reconditions mobility canes and donates them to deserving schools and people in need.

"Every person that's blind or severely visually impaired will have a cane at some point," Venter tells CapeTalk.

He lost his sight suddenly in 2013 after contracting a virus during a fundraising expedition across Africa to Ireland.

Venter says he had to use a piece of PVC pipe for a whole year when he first became blind because mobility canes are not readily available in SA.

RELATED: Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world

Dr John Philander, the headmaster at Athlone School for the Blind, says almost a third of the school's 312 visually impaired pupils are dependent on canes.

However, the state-funded school often struggles with a shortage of canes due to limited financial resources.

Canes are always at the last end of our budget because we have other urgent needs that need to be attended to and it's difficult for us to always have the devices available for learners.

Dr John Philander, Principal - Athlone School for the Blind

Venter and Paradiso have secured over 100 canes as well as audio devices, talking bibles and light sensitivity glasses, all worth almost R200,000.

Philander says the school is very grateful for the support and generous donation to help improve the learning conditions of the children.

The Athlone School for the Blind was founded 95 years ago and started in Athlone before moving to Bellville South.

The school offers education from the Early Childhood Development (ECD) phase to Grade 12.

When they matriculate, the canes have to leave with them, so the schools have a dire need for a refreshment of canes and a whole bunch of other things.

Christopher Venter, Writer and adveturer

Our learners are coming from all over... we are transporting them in the mornings and our drivers have to go out very early until sometimes very late at night.

Dr John Philander, Principal - Athlone School for the Blind

The assistive devices are very important because we cannot make our curriculum accessible for our learners without assistive devices and canes are but one of them.

Dr John Philander, Principal - Athlone School for the Blind













