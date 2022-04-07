Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
JOHANNESBURG - The director-general of the national Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, will leave on 7 June when his contract expires.
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.
Godongwane praised Mogajane for his leadership at Treasury and for successfully navigating the department's unprecedented challenges.
Mogajane has served the government for 23 years, of which the last five years have been as the director-general of Treasury.
Godongwane said that Mogajane was a committed leader and thanked him for his tireless efforts.
The process to recruit a new director-general has already commenced and the minister said that he was confident that a worthy successor would be appointed.
This article first appeared on EWN : Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
