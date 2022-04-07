Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Consumers can expect two litres of sunflower oil to cost up to R120 within the next month, according to Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening supplies and is, crucially, interrupting the planting season, which should have begun last month.
Right now, millions of tonnes of sunflower oil earmarked for export are stuck in Ukraine.
Whatever happens now, says Botes, prices will remain high until at least September when European crops, if good, may ease supply constraints.
South Africa imports almost a third of the oils it consumes while Ukraine and Russia account for 60% of the world’s production.
“Before the war, there were already tight supplies,” says Botes.
“Prices have increased for retailers, but they have not pulled through to the shelves yet.
“Prices will move up from where they are today.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Botes (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98203240_bottles-of-cooking-oil-on-light-background.html?vti=m9vjyfms2e1uql04z6-1-15
'We're releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'
Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity
Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.Read More
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.Read More
SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices
John Maytham interviews Dr Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School.Read More
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend
Explore the markets, see the sites and enjoy what Cape Town life has to offer.Read More
Double-check websites and don't give your bank info: How to avoid phishing scams
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on her weekly #ConsumerTalk feature.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates ex-husband DJ Black Coffee on Grammy
Actress Enhle Mlotshwa on Tuesday posted on Instagram a picture of Black Coffee and their two sons, Asante and Anesu, at an aquarium.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Meet Amy Martin, who earned a PhD despite having 25% of her brain removed
Dr Amy Martin shares her inspirational story with Refilwe Moloto.Read More