Interventions for street children dealt with on case-by-case basis - WC Soc Dev
- The Western Cape Department of Social Development says there's no blanket approach when dealing with homeless children in the province
- Department head, Dr. Robert Macdonald, says interventions need to be tailored to each unique situation
The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) says children living on the streets need different interventions depending on each situation.
The provincial department says it's focusing its efforts on getting more children off the streets and into safe spaces.
Head of department Dr. Robert Macdonald says provincial officials have assisted over 100 homeless children in the last five years but many more still remain on the streets.
Some children live in informal structures with guardians, other street children live in groups and some stay on their own.
The reasons behind why they are homeless may vary, from poverty to addiction or escaping abuse.
"Each individual situation has to be assessed. It's not a one-size-fits-all approach," Macdonald says.
Social workers, SAPS officers and metro police are empowered by the law to remove children from situations where they are in danger.
Social workers can temporarily move a child from unsafe environments but the case must be heard by the Children's Court within 48 hours, Macdonald explains.
Children's Court judges are required to issue a court order, which rules on the placement of a child in the case where there is an existing guardian.
"It's a judicial power, not the power of social workers," he adds.
While social workers make every effort not to separate children from their relatives, he says it's sometimes in the best interest of the child to do so.
According to Macdonald, if you would like to assist a child living on the street, you can do so by contacting the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250 or by reporting the matter at the nearest SAPS station.
There's no reliable figure for the exact number of people living on the street or children living on the street but we have been redeveloping our systems to focus on getting them into safe spaces.Dr Robert Macdonald, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Social Development
One of the biggest challenges we've had with this has been that children who are on the street are difficult to contain, particularly for the first year or so that they've been taken off the street, but there are also many different types of situations.Dr Robert Macdonald, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Social Development
If a child is with the family and the family is attempting to care for the child, then every effort is made not to separate the child from the family, if at all possible... but in other cases, separating the child from the family is in the best interest of the child.Dr Robert Macdonald, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Social Development
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/chaivit/chaivit1604/chaivit160400013/56756909-homeless.jpg
More from Local
FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.Read More
Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu
Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu.Read More
'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'
Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius
Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary.Read More
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.Read More
Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Layton Beard, the spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Cape Town NGO turns donated hotel sheets into school shirts for kids in need
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Royal Kidz founder Danolene Johanessen.Read More
CoCT's JP Smith explains why he released traumatising smash and grab footage
Refilwe Moloto asks Alderman JP Smith why he chose to release potentially traumatising smash-and-grab CCTV footage.Read More
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands
Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.Read More