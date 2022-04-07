Interventions for street children dealt with on case-by-case basis - WC Soc Dev





The Western Cape Department of Social Development says there's no blanket approach when dealing with homeless children in the province

Department head, Dr. Robert Macdonald, says interventions need to be tailored to each unique situation

Copyright : Chaivit Chana / 123rf

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) says children living on the streets need different interventions depending on each situation.

The provincial department says it's focusing its efforts on getting more children off the streets and into safe spaces.

Head of department Dr. Robert Macdonald says provincial officials have assisted over 100 homeless children in the last five years but many more still remain on the streets.

Some children live in informal structures with guardians, other street children live in groups and some stay on their own.

The reasons behind why they are homeless may vary, from poverty to addiction or escaping abuse.

"Each individual situation has to be assessed. It's not a one-size-fits-all approach," Macdonald says.

Social workers, SAPS officers and metro police are empowered by the law to remove children from situations where they are in danger.

Social workers can temporarily move a child from unsafe environments but the case must be heard by the Children's Court within 48 hours, Macdonald explains.

Children's Court judges are required to issue a court order, which rules on the placement of a child in the case where there is an existing guardian.

"It's a judicial power, not the power of social workers," he adds.

While social workers make every effort not to separate children from their relatives, he says it's sometimes in the best interest of the child to do so.

According to Macdonald, if you would like to assist a child living on the street, you can do so by contacting the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250 or by reporting the matter at the nearest SAPS station.

There's no reliable figure for the exact number of people living on the street or children living on the street but we have been redeveloping our systems to focus on getting them into safe spaces. Dr Robert Macdonald, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Social Development

One of the biggest challenges we've had with this has been that children who are on the street are difficult to contain, particularly for the first year or so that they've been taken off the street, but there are also many different types of situations. Dr Robert Macdonald, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Social Development