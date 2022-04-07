You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
CSI: I Have A Voice NPO aimed at creating awareness about Autism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Emile Gouws - Founder at I Have A Voice NPO
Today at 05:10
Analysis: "violence against foreign nationals" says International Relations Minister
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi - specialist immigration and citizenship law attorney at De Saud Attorneys
Today at 05:46
LIVE rugby, Stormers Vs Bulls
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com
Today at 06:10
SAPS sanction against Athlone police commander called into question
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sean Tait - Director at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
Today at 06:25
Korean embassy seeking online K-Supporters to promote Korean culture in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jongjin Kim - Second Secretary at Embassy of the Republic of Korea
Today at 06:40
Surveillance cameras and the balance between security and right to privacy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jacques Weber - chair of Sea Point CID
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Strategic use of the African Renaissance & International Co-operation Fund
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 07:20
Hey sir/ ma'am! Pay up before we fill you up!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zinhle Makola - Forecourt manager at BP Garage Owen road Elsies River
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SACAA says licences to pilots who skipped key testing components like navigation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Odendaal - Testing Standards Officer at the SACAA.
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
AA: Put a stop to blue light brigades
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:30
Clarence Ford
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clarence Ford
FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. 7 April 2022 7:41 PM
Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the assault and ro... 7 April 2022 6:03 PM
Interventions for street children dealt with on case-by-case basis - WC Soc Dev CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dr. Robert Macdonald, the head of the provincial Department of Social Development. 7 April 2022 5:18 PM
View all Local
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the The Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
Targeting Johann Rupert is individualising a systemic problem, says land expert CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to researcher and academic Professor Ruth Hall. 7 April 2022 5:33 PM
View all Politics
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
'We're releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same' Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 7 April 2022 4:01 PM
View all Business
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle' Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa. 7 April 2022 1:24 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend Explore the markets, see the sites and enjoy what Cape Town life has to offer. 7 April 2022 9:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine. 1 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices John Maytham interviews Dr Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School. 6 April 2022 11:59 AM
View all Opinion
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500

Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up.

Interest rates are going up everywhere as the world braces for a predicted recession.

When it comes to investment income, many people aren't aware that RSA Retail Savings Bonds offer one of the best interest rates available currently.

And they're considered one of the safest investments you can make.

Now National Treasury has also launched a new bond savings product which enables you to start saving with as little as R500.

RELATED: Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

The RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up allows investors to then add to their savings with R100 at any time.

Until now, South Africans needed a minimum of R1 000 to open an account and would be required to open a new account if they wanted to make another deposit.

© olegdudko/123rf.com

The government bonds suit South Africans who want to invest for two, three or five years.

Currently the rate for a two-year fixed deposit is 8%, which goes up to 8.75% for three years.

Investors who are prepared to lock their money away for five years can earn up to 10%.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money.

That's a pretty good rate for an investment of only R500!

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money

Especially for smaller investors who are trying to get just that little bit of extra interest rate, it really is an attractive option.

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money

You'll see it with any fixed deposit, if you go to a bank as well, the longer you're prepared to lock your money away for, the more reward you're going to get for it.

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money

Listen to Fisher-French's take on RSA Retail Savings Bonds below:




'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'

7 April 2022 9:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the The Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday.

Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread

7 April 2022 8:07 PM

Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.

FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue'

7 April 2022 7:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'

7 April 2022 7:01 PM

Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show

'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'

7 April 2022 4:01 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'

7 April 2022 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.

Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June

7 April 2022 12:53 PM

In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.

Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights

6 April 2022 9:53 PM

Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'

6 April 2022 9:06 PM

Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.

'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'

7 April 2022 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.

New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK

7 April 2022 12:11 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University.

Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend

7 April 2022 9:43 AM

Explore the markets, see the sites and enjoy what Cape Town life has to offer.

Double-check websites and don't give your bank info: How to avoid phishing scams

7 April 2022 6:55 AM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on her weekly #ConsumerTalk feature.

Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights

6 April 2022 9:53 PM

Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'

6 April 2022 9:06 PM

Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.

'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates ex-husband DJ Black Coffee on Grammy

6 April 2022 3:30 PM

Actress Enhle Mlotshwa on Tuesday posted on Instagram a picture of Black Coffee and their two sons, Asante and Anesu, at an aquarium.

'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'

6 April 2022 2:56 PM

Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.

Meet Amy Martin, who earned a PhD despite having 25% of her brain removed

6 April 2022 12:15 PM

Dr Amy Martin shares her inspirational story with Refilwe Moloto.

CoCT's JP Smith explains why he released traumatising smash and grab footage

Local

'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'

Business Local Politics

Targeting Johann Rupert is individualising a systemic problem, says land expert

Politics

DA unsurprised by departure of Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane

7 April 2022 8:43 PM

Here's some of the war crimes Russia has been accused of since invading Ukraine

7 April 2022 8:21 PM

Three external candidates Dondo Mogajane says can be his successors

7 April 2022 6:58 PM

