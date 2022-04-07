FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue'
Aviation safety in South Africa has been in the spotlight following a number of recent incidents related to aircraft maintenance.
On Thursday, FlySafair grounded one of its commercial aircraft to investigate a technical error following two flight diversions (on 30 March and 5 April).
The flights from East London for Cape Town were diverted to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha.
However the cause 'was barely an issue' Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon told The Money Show.
Related stories:
BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified
Aviation watchdog suspends license of Comair maintenance firm Lufthansa Technik
'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'
FlySafair says that the pilot was alerted during both flights to an indication error from a small component on the wing.
I'm sure many are aware that that aircraft components, and particularly those that actually are moveable components, are fitted with a number of sensors... that give an indication of being within the bounds of normal usage...Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair
After the first diversion the crew reset the sensors and after finding everything to be normal, refuelled and took off again says Gordon.
The issue came when, 24 flights later... the problem re-occurred... We decided to deploy a standby aircraft to go and pick up that particular flight. We brought the aircraft to Johannesburg for a more thorough investigation in our hangars... They replaced the faulty component.Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair
Working in conjunction with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), who supported that decision, the maintenance team at FlySafair is working to determine the root cause of the indication light in order to be able to release the aircraft back into service.FlySafair statement
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
More from Business
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread
Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'
Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money ShowRead More
'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'
Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.Read More
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
More from Local
Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu
Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu.Read More
Interventions for street children dealt with on case-by-case basis - WC Soc Dev
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dr. Robert Macdonald, the head of the provincial Department of Social Development.Read More
'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'
Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius
Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary.Read More
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.Read More
Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Layton Beard, the spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Cape Town NGO turns donated hotel sheets into school shirts for kids in need
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Royal Kidz founder Danolene Johanessen.Read More
CoCT's JP Smith explains why he released traumatising smash and grab footage
Refilwe Moloto asks Alderman JP Smith why he chose to release potentially traumatising smash-and-grab CCTV footage.Read More
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands
Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.Read More