Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. 7 April 2022 7:41 PM
Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the assault and ro... 7 April 2022 6:03 PM
Interventions for street children dealt with on case-by-case basis - WC Soc Dev CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dr. Robert Macdonald, the head of the provincial Department of Social Development. 7 April 2022 5:18 PM
View all Local
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
Targeting Johann Rupert is individualising a systemic problem, says land expert CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to researcher and academic Professor Ruth Hall. 7 April 2022 5:33 PM
'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same' Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 7 April 2022 4:01 PM
View all Politics
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle' Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa. 7 April 2022 1:24 PM
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue... 7 April 2022 12:53 PM
View all Business
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend Explore the markets, see the sites and enjoy what Cape Town life has to offer. 7 April 2022 9:43 AM
Double-check websites and don't give your bank info: How to avoid phishing scams CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on her weekly #ConsumerTalk feature. 7 April 2022 6:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:11 AM
View all Sport
Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary. 7 April 2022 1:44 PM
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield. 2 April 2022 1:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices John Maytham interviews Dr Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School. 6 April 2022 11:59 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World

Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread

7 April 2022 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
Egypt
Ukraine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bread price
Russian invasion of Ukraine
wheat imports
Jaco Maritz
How we made it in Africa
wheat shortage

Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.

There's concern around the world about the impact of the conflict in Eastern Europe on global food supplies and prices.

Russia and Ukraine are both large agricultural exporters, particularly of grains like wheat.

Egypt is a potential casualty of the conflict - the country is the largest importer of wheat in the world.

© efesenko84/123rf.com

According to Middle East Eye, Egypt now requires local wheat producers to sell part of their crop to the government.

If growers don't meet quotas they face the threat of imprisonment, says the report.

70 million rely on state-subsidised bread

impact of invasion on food supplies both of these countries large agricultural exporters

RELATED: 'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, editor-in-chief of online business publication How we made it in Africa.

Maritz says the bulk of Egypt's wheat imports come from Russia and Ukraine.

Wheat accounts for up to 40% of calories consumed by the average Egyptian.

Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

Egypt could be impacted both in terms of supply... and by an impact in prices as the wheat that they _are _able to source will be much more expensive.

Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

The government is running this programme where they subsidise the bread for millions of poor people... and price increases will also impact this programme.

Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

Egypt apparently has sufficient wheat in storage to five months of consumption he says, but beyond that the outlook is less clear.

Listen to Maritz's update on Africa business news stories:




7 April 2022 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
Egypt
Ukraine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bread price
Russian invasion of Ukraine
wheat imports
Jaco Maritz
How we made it in Africa
wheat shortage

More from Business

FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue'

7 April 2022 7:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'

7 April 2022 7:01 PM

Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'

7 April 2022 4:01 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'

7 April 2022 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June

7 April 2022 12:53 PM

In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights

6 April 2022 9:53 PM

Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'

6 April 2022 9:06 PM

Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist

6 April 2022 7:30 PM

The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity

6 April 2022 7:15 PM

Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?

29 March 2022 9:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling

25 March 2022 11:38 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista

22 March 2022 9:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence

16 March 2022 7:56 AM

Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?

14 March 2022 5:02 PM

After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine

9 March 2022 9:41 PM

The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever

8 March 2022 11:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK

7 April 2022 12:11 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China

6 April 2022 2:55 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England

3 April 2022 4:48 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom

3 April 2022 3:19 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert

31 March 2022 4:58 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin’s ratings are going up and up and up - Prof Irina Filatova (Moscow)

31 March 2022 2:58 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 million Ukrainians (half of which are kids) have fled since Russia attacked

31 March 2022 2:18 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?

29 March 2022 9:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Most Russians support Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine'

29 March 2022 5:06 PM

John Maytham interviews Paula Slier, Middle East Bureau Chief for Russian state-owned news agency RT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT's JP Smith explains why he released traumatising smash and grab footage

Local

'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'

Business Local Politics

Targeting Johann Rupert is individualising a systemic problem, says land expert

Politics

EWN Highlights

Three external candidates Dondo Mogajane says can be his successors

7 April 2022 6:58 PM

Eastern Cape Education's Mbude placed on precautionary suspension

7 April 2022 6:38 PM

UN General Assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

7 April 2022 6:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA