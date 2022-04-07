Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread
There's concern around the world about the impact of the conflict in Eastern Europe on global food supplies and prices.
Russia and Ukraine are both large agricultural exporters, particularly of grains like wheat.
Egypt is a potential casualty of the conflict - the country is the largest importer of wheat in the world.
According to Middle East Eye, Egypt now requires local wheat producers to sell part of their crop to the government.
If growers don't meet quotas they face the threat of imprisonment, says the report.
70 million rely on state-subsidised bread
RELATED: 'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, editor-in-chief of online business publication How we made it in Africa.
Maritz says the bulk of Egypt's wheat imports come from Russia and Ukraine.
Wheat accounts for up to 40% of calories consumed by the average Egyptian.Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa
Egypt could be impacted both in terms of supply... and by an impact in prices as the wheat that they _are _able to source will be much more expensive.Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa
The government is running this programme where they subsidise the bread for millions of poor people... and price increases will also impact this programme.Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa
Egypt apparently has sufficient wheat in storage to five months of consumption he says, but beyond that the outlook is less clear.
Listen to Maritz's update on Africa business news stories:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/efesenko84/efesenko841810/efesenko84181000708/110581372-cairo-egypt-december-21-2017-the-bread-delivery-in-al-khayama-street-the-bicyclist-rides-carrying-la.jpg
