'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'

Today at 04:50
CSI: I Have A Voice NPO aimed at creating awareness about Autism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Emile Gouws - Founder at I Have A Voice NPO
Today at 05:10
Analysis: "violence against foreign nationals" says International Relations Minister
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi - specialist immigration and citizenship law attorney at De Saud Attorneys
Today at 05:46
LIVE rugby, Stormers Vs Bulls
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jan De Koning - Editor at Rugby365.Com
Today at 06:10
SAPS sanction against Athlone police commander called into question
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sean Tait - Director at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
Today at 06:25
Korean embassy seeking online K-Supporters to promote Korean culture in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jongjin Kim - Second Secretary at Embassy of the Republic of Korea
Today at 06:40
Surveillance cameras and the balance between security and right to privacy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jacques Weber - chair of Sea Point CID
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Strategic use of the African Renaissance & International Co-operation Fund
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 07:20
Hey sir/ ma'am! Pay up before we fill you up!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zinhle Makola - Forecourt manager at BP Garage Owen road Elsies River
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SACAA says licences to pilots who skipped key testing components like navigation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Odendaal - Testing Standards Officer at the SACAA.
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
AA: Put a stop to blue light brigades
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:30
Clarence Ford
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clarence Ford
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'

7 April 2022 9:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
Frank Chikane
The Money Show
OUTA
Wayne Duvenage
Bruce Whitfield
Cheryl Carolus
organisation undoing tax abuse
UDF
sa democracy
Defend Our Democracy
Conference for democratic renewal and change

Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the The Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday.
Image: Defend Our Democracy @ForDemocracySA

The Defend our Democracy campaign which launched on Thursday (7 April) "is like a United Democratic Front (UDF) for the modern era" writes Ferial Haffajee in an article for Daily Maverick.

"The UDF was born from civic struggles, the churches, trade unions and the then limited enlightened business sector. This campaign has been in a beta phase and is now launched to the broader public."

The convenors of the Defend our Democracy campaign include struggle stalwarts Reverend Frank Chikane and Cheryl Carolus.

Thursday's launch of the campaign leads up to a conference in June (date to be announced).

Bruce Whitfield discusses the campaign with Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Duvenage explains how "the consortium of many civil society organisations" started about a year ago.

It really was the start of trying to awaken the realisation that when Jacob Zuma was defying the Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission, that this was not acceptable, and we saw all the reactions...

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

That's when Defend Our Democracy was born and it's an ongoing campaign.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

The June Conference will spell out what has to change in the country says Duvenage, based on the input that is gathered in the coming months.

That's where we pull together... the strategic initiatives that have to be put in place across the board so that government starts to listen, because we simply cannot have this great Constitution and... every day there are procurement irregularities, people are enriching themselves... with money stolen from us.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

[We want] civil society, citizens to become more active, businesses to become more active, labour... everybody, and force government to not continue with 'government as usual'.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

We need extraordinary change otherwise we are going to slide into this abyss of a failed state.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:




