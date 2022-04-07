Streaming issues? Report here
'We're releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'

7 April 2022 4:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Housing
Land
affordable housing
Lester Kiewit
Geordin Hill-Lewis
The Morning Review
Land Release Programme
Land Release Programme for More Affordable Housing
Affordable Housing Indaba

Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The City of Cape Town has launched its “Land Release Programme for More Affordable Housing” at the Affordable Housing Indaba this week.

It comes in the wake of an investigation by the city into land it owns that has potential for affordable housing projects.

© nlink/123rf.com

RELATED: Cape Town starts on the road to end loadshedding and its reliance on Eskom

The City of Cape Town called on the national government to follow suit by releasing land.

It also discussed its initiative to help people earning below R22,000 per month to become homeowners.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

I made a pledge that we would release more city-owned land for affordable housing…

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

The national government owns huge pieces of land in the city… Military land in the city is enormous. We can do 100,000s of units there. There are significant parcels owned by Transnet and Prasa that they are not using.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

I want to release those five pieces of land in the next two months. The next 14... I want those through the system in the next year…

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town



