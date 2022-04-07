'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'
The City of Cape Town has launched its “Land Release Programme for More Affordable Housing” at the Affordable Housing Indaba this week.
It comes in the wake of an investigation by the city into land it owns that has potential for affordable housing projects.
RELATED: Cape Town starts on the road to end loadshedding and its reliance on Eskom
The City of Cape Town called on the national government to follow suit by releasing land.
It also discussed its initiative to help people earning below R22,000 per month to become homeowners.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
I made a pledge that we would release more city-owned land for affordable housing…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
The national government owns huge pieces of land in the city… Military land in the city is enormous. We can do 100,000s of units there. There are significant parcels owned by Transnet and Prasa that they are not using.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
I want to release those five pieces of land in the next two months. The next 14... I want those through the system in the next year…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nlink/nlink2003/nlink200300050/141624962-shacks-in-informal-settlement-in-khayelitsha-township-cape-town-south-africa.jpg
