Targeting Johann Rupert is individualising a systemic problem, says land expert

7 April 2022 5:33 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
EFF leader Julius Malema
Johann Rupert
land debate
Prof Ruth Hall
EFF land march

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to researcher and academic Professor Ruth Hall.
  • Researcher Prof Ruth Hall says the EFF is out of touch with the grassroots reality of land needs in SA
  • Hall says the party is more focused on populist theatrics involving 'symbolic' attacks on people or institutions
  • The EFF marched to the Stellenbosch offices of business tycoon Johann Rupert on Wednesday, demanding that he redistribute his land and wealth
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters in Stellenbosch on 6 April following a march to business tycoon Johann Rupert's Remgro offices. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Researcher and academic Professor Ruth Hall says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seems to be divorced from the true issues of land justice in South Africa.

The EFF staged a picket outside business tycoon Johann Rupert's Remgro offices in Stellenbosch on Wednesday,

EFF leader Julius Malema told Rupert to give up some of his land before the "land revolution" visits him.

RELATED: 'Johann Rupert benefited from land theft' - EFF protesters arrive in Stellies

Hall, who works at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) says the EFF has become good at individualising a systemic problem without offering effective answers.

While the party's left-wing politics call for the redistribution of wealth, Hall says it also uses right-wing politics with "xenophobic and chauvinistic attacks on people".

She says the EFF has previously misspecified the land issue with its call for constitutional amendments to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Hall says the party pointed to the Constitution as a "stumbling block" to land justice in SA when the issues are much broader than that.

This is about the EFF doing what I think does very well which is performing a type of political theatre... It's individualising a systemic problem.

Professor Ruth Hall, Researcher - Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (University of the Western Cape)

The issue of land is both a grassroots real issue but it's mostly been used for purely symbolic purposes.

Professor Ruth Hall, Researcher - Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (University of the Western Cape)

They're constantly bringing us towards the original sin, the old history of 1652 or sometimes 1913 or to the Constitution rather than looking at what the politics are now and what the state is doing now. In this sense, I would say that [the EFF] is quite divorced from the realities of the fact that there are people that want access to land and it's just focusing on the symbolic element.

Professor Ruth Hall, Researcher - Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (University of the Western Cape)



