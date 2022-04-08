Cape Town petrol stations have to pasop for customers who fill up and drive off





Forecourt manager Nathan Perreira says filling stations in Cape Town have become more alert to motorists who fill up and drive off without paying

Some petrol stations are now asking customers to hand over their keys or pay upfront before filling up

Perreira, who runs the Engen Arcadia filling station in Elsies River, says petrol station drive-offs are more common along Voortrekker Road and other busy areas

Some filling stations in Cape Town are taking precautionary measures to prevent motorists from driving off without paying.

As seen on social media, the petrol stations are now asking customers to hand over their keys or pay upfront before filling up.

Local forecourt manager Nathan Perreira says petrol station drive-offs are more common at busy filling stations on main routes such as Voortrekker Road.

He says "conmen" target multiple stations to avoid getting caught.

You get the bigger garages on the Voortrekker Roads which is a different client every time and there the conmen are hitting them all the time. Nathan Perreira, Forecourt manager at Engen Arcadia Service Station

Perreira, who manages the Engen Arcadia filling station in Elsies River, says petrol attendants have to be alert to ensure people don't speed off.

Some customers are asked to pay beforehand at Engen Arcadia but Perreira says it's not a blanket approach because he wants to avoid "treating everyone like a thief".

His team of petrol attendants have a strategy they use and he explains it to CapeTalk:

They've got to work together. The one guy is getting the payment already so that we don't make the customer feel as if we're thinking they are thieves. Nathan Perreira, Forecourt manager at Engen Arcadia Service Station

If two guys attend to the customer, one guy is taking the payment. He gives the signal, 'Throw in the juice, I've got the payment', that's all sorted... We don't really make the customers feel that we think they're a thief. Nathan Perreira, Forecourt manager at Engen Arcadia Service Station

If it's not a fill-up, obviously I can take the payment beforehand... but if it's a fill-up then obviously the keys are out of the car... and you're checking the card before time. There's many ways of doing it. Nathan Perreira, Forecourt manager at Engen Arcadia Service Station

According to Perreira, fraudulent card use is a bigger problem at Engen Arcadia than petrol drive-offs.

He says not enough is being done by police to catch the culprits behind the growing crime trend.