Cape Town petrol stations have to pasop for customers who fill up and drive off
- Forecourt manager Nathan Perreira says filling stations in Cape Town have become more alert to motorists who fill up and drive off without paying
- Some petrol stations are now asking customers to hand over their keys or pay upfront before filling up
- Perreira, who runs the Engen Arcadia filling station in Elsies River, says petrol station drive-offs are more common along Voortrekker Road and other busy areas
Some filling stations in Cape Town are taking precautionary measures to prevent motorists from driving off without paying.
As seen on social media, the petrol stations are now asking customers to hand over their keys or pay upfront before filling up.
This is a first. Anyone else seen this? pic.twitter.com/pHjTe00UxV— Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) April 7, 2022
RELATED: Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond
Local forecourt manager Nathan Perreira says petrol station drive-offs are more common at busy filling stations on main routes such as Voortrekker Road.
He says "conmen" target multiple stations to avoid getting caught.
You get the bigger garages on the Voortrekker Roads which is a different client every time and there the conmen are hitting them all the time.Nathan Perreira, Forecourt manager at Engen Arcadia Service Station
Perreira, who manages the Engen Arcadia filling station in Elsies River, says petrol attendants have to be alert to ensure people don't speed off.
Some customers are asked to pay beforehand at Engen Arcadia but Perreira says it's not a blanket approach because he wants to avoid "treating everyone like a thief".
His team of petrol attendants have a strategy they use and he explains it to CapeTalk:
They've got to work together. The one guy is getting the payment already so that we don't make the customer feel as if we're thinking they are thieves.Nathan Perreira, Forecourt manager at Engen Arcadia Service Station
If two guys attend to the customer, one guy is taking the payment. He gives the signal, 'Throw in the juice, I've got the payment', that's all sorted... We don't really make the customers feel that we think they're a thief.Nathan Perreira, Forecourt manager at Engen Arcadia Service Station
If it's not a fill-up, obviously I can take the payment beforehand... but if it's a fill-up then obviously the keys are out of the car... and you're checking the card before time. There's many ways of doing it.Nathan Perreira, Forecourt manager at Engen Arcadia Service Station
According to Perreira, fraudulent card use is a bigger problem at Engen Arcadia than petrol drive-offs.
He says not enough is being done by police to catch the culprits behind the growing crime trend.
The police need to do something about them because they don't just hit one garage. These guys hit about four garages.Nathan Perreira, Forecourt manager at Engen Arcadia Service Station
Source : CapeTalk/Qama Qukula
More from Local
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber.Read More
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off?
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe.Read More
Athlone police commander who ignored alleged torture given 'verbal warning'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sean Tait of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum.Read More
Athlone School for the Blind gets helping hand with donation of mobility canes
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on Thursday spoke to blind activist Chris Venter and Dr John Philander, the principal at Athlone School for the Blind.Read More
Suspects arrested for Esther Mahlangu robbery & assault due in court
The two suspects arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu will appear in court on Friday.Read More
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500
Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up.Read More
FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.Read More
Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu
Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu.Read More
Interventions for street children dealt with on case-by-case basis - WC Soc Dev
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dr. Robert Macdonald, the head of the provincial Department of Social Development.Read More