Athlone police commander who ignored alleged torture given 'verbal warning'

8 April 2022 7:32 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAPS
Athlone
Police Brutality
Mark Adonis
Athlone SAPS
Police discipline
Adam Isaacs

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sean Tait of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum.
  • The station commander at Athlone SAPS who ignored torture and murder allegations against his staff has apparently been given a slap on the wrist
  • Colonel Mark Adonis was found guilty of misconduct but was given a “verbal warning” according to former top cop Khehla Sitole
  • Policing expert Sean Tait says SAPS has a poor track record when it comes to discipline management
Picture: EWN.

Athlone station commander Colonel Mark Adonis was given a “verbal warning” for ignoring police brutality allegations against officers on his staff.

In a parliamentary response obtained by GroundUp, former police commissioner Khehla Sitole says Adonis was handed the "sanction" for failing to report the torture and murder allegations when he became aware of them.

Adonis was found guilty of misconduct following a departmental investigation probing the alleged torture and killing of 36-year-old Adam Isaacs in February 2020.

Former Athlone police Sergeant Giovanni Gabriels was accused of being involved in Isaacs's death and Adonis, his boss at the time, was accused of turning a blind eye.

Adonis did not launch an inquiry into Isaacs's death or take any proper disciplinary action against Gabriels who was later transferred to another police station.

RELATED: SAPS to probe brutal Athlone cop and his ex-boss after expose on fatal assault

Sean Tait, the director of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF), says Gabriels had numerous allegations of "excessive and inappropriate force" against him.

He says this is one of many cases highlighting how SAPS is failing to enforce discipline within its ranks.

According to Tait, there has been a steady decline in discipline management within SAPS in recent years.

When it comes to cases investigated by police watchdog Ipid, he says less than 4% of the investigated cases result in disciplinary sanctions.

Tait says the buck stops with station management to change the culture and perfomance of errant and rogue police officers.

The case was referred to Ipid but as we know there are challenges as well with Ipid investigations and recommendations.

Sean Tait, Director - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum

The performance rate within SAPS is incredibly low. When we look back at the statistics, there's a fraction [of cases] that actually gets taken through an investigation based on Ipid recommendations, and of that only 2% or 3% are eventually subject to disciplinary sanction.

Sean Tait, Director - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum













