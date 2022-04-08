LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 14:40
Entertainment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 16:05
'Stolen' Charles Darwin notebooks left on library floor in pink gift bag
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Jim Secord
Today at 16:55
#An Hour with Jonathan Rubain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Rubain - Virtuoso guitarist, producer and director at Baxter Theatre
Today at 17:05
Education can be the much-needed booster shot in the fight against South Africa’s moral decay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Michelle van Eck
Today at 17:20
With Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, Arctic Science Crumbles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Lydon
No Items to show
Latest Local
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off? Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe. 8 April 2022 12:01 PM
Cape Town petrol stations have to pasop for customers who fill up and drive off Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Nathan Perreira, a forecourt manager at the Engen Arcadia filling station in Elsies River. 8 April 2022 8:52 AM
Athlone police commander who ignored alleged torture given 'verbal warning' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sean Tait of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum. 8 April 2022 7:32 AM
View all Local
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
Targeting Johann Rupert is individualising a systemic problem, says land expert CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to researcher and academic Professor Ruth Hall. 7 April 2022 5:33 PM
View all Politics
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. 7 April 2022 7:41 PM
'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same' Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 7 April 2022 4:01 PM
View all Business
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle' Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa. 7 April 2022 1:24 PM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend Explore the markets, see the sites and enjoy what Cape Town life has to offer. 7 April 2022 9:43 AM
Double-check websites and don't give your bank info: How to avoid phishing scams CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on her weekly #ConsumerTalk feature. 7 April 2022 6:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and... 8 April 2022 8:31 AM
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
View all Sport
CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in f... 8 April 2022 11:09 AM
Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary. 7 April 2022 1:44 PM
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
View all Africa
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled' Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber. 8 April 2022 12:18 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
View all Opinion
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test

8 April 2022 8:31 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Proteas
St George's Park
Bangladesh cricket team

The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and final Test at Ste George's Park in Gqeberha.

GQEBERHA - The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and final Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

The South Africans lead the series 1-0 after their 220-run victory over the visitors in the first Test at Kingsmead.

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test


This article first appeared on EWN : LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test




