LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test
GQEBERHA - The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and final Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha.
The South Africans lead the series 1-0 after their 220-run victory over the visitors in the first Test at Kingsmead.
Teams:
South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test
This article first appeared on EWN : LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
More from Sport
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test
Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out for 53.Read More
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test
Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3.Read More
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh
South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban.Read More
LIVE COMMENTARY: Harmer makes quick work of Bangladesh’s batsmen
SA start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsmen with scores of four for 42 in 20 overs.Read More
Elgar: Proteas can't afford to start slow against Bangladesh
South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who are all away at the IPL, for the Test series against Bangladesh.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming
Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record.Read More
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'
Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.Read More
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider
Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March.Read More
Stadiums at 50% 'definitely' financially viable… let the good times roll!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of Stadium Management SA.Read More