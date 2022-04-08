CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-themiddayreport-natgeo-thumb-490x490png capetalk-themiddayreport-natgeo-thumb-490x490png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 16:05
'Stolen' Charles Darwin notebooks left on library floor in pink gift bag
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Jim Secord
Today at 16:55
#An Hour with Jonathan Rubain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Rubain - Virtuoso guitarist, producer and director at Baxter Theatre
Today at 17:05
Education can be the much-needed booster shot in the fight against South Africa’s moral decay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Michelle van Eck
Today at 17:20
With Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, Arctic Science Crumbles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Lydon
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled' Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber. 8 April 2022 12:18 PM
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off? Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe. 8 April 2022 12:01 PM
Cape Town petrol stations have to pasop for customers who fill up and drive off Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Nathan Perreira, a forecourt manager at the Engen Arcadia filling station in Elsies River. 8 April 2022 8:52 AM
View all Local
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
Targeting Johann Rupert is individualising a systemic problem, says land expert CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to researcher and academic Professor Ruth Hall. 7 April 2022 5:33 PM
View all Politics
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. 7 April 2022 7:41 PM
View all Business
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle' Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa. 7 April 2022 1:24 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend Explore the markets, see the sites and enjoy what Cape Town life has to offer. 7 April 2022 9:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and... 8 April 2022 8:31 AM
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
View all Sport
CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in f... 8 April 2022 11:09 AM
Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary. 7 April 2022 1:44 PM
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched. 4 April 2022 7:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
View all Africa
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled' Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber. 8 April 2022 12:18 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week

8 April 2022 11:09 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
radio presenter
Clarence Ford
Clarence Ford on CapeTalk
stand-in host

The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in for Lester Kiewit.
  • Broadcasting legend Clarence Ford will host The Morning Review from 11 to 14 April in the 9am - 12pm timeslot.
  • The respected music radio presenter says he's excited to flex his talk radio muscles on CapeTalk.
Veteran broadcaster Clarence Ford. Image: CapeTalk

After asking for your guesses, CapeTalk can finally reveal that radio legend Clarence Ford is filling in for Lester Kiewit on the mid-morning slot next week.

The respected and well-loved local music radio presenter will get behind the microphone at Cape Town's premier talk radio station from Monday 11 April until Thursday 14 April.

He will be standing in for The Morning Review host, Lester Kiewit, in the 9am to 12pm weekday timeslot.

Affectionately known as Clarrie, the radio veteran says he's excited to take on the new talk radio format.

I am a big CapeTalk fan and listener. This opportunity to learn, add the medium of talk to my resume and challenge myself by trying something new has me nervous and very excited!

Clarence Ford

I hope the listeners will be kind and listen with a forgiving ear! I may even be able to convince CapeTalk to play one or two of my favourite jazz songs at the start of the week.

Clarence Ford

The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit says he's a long-standing fan of Clarence and can't wait to tune in.

"Clarence is a broadcasting legend and a real stand-up guy. I'm leaving my listeners in the very capable hands of someone I think they'll really enjoy. Personally, I can't wait to listen to his show.”

Describing Clarence as an institution, station manager Tessa van Staden says CapeTalk is honoured to welcome him to the airwaves.

He is truly a radio veteran, loved and respected by so many. We're excited to hear this long-time CapeTalk listener share his ideas in this new format. Talk radio is a new and interesting beat for him, one that allows him to truly showcase his curiosity and passion for a wide range of topics.

Tessa van Staden, Station Manager - CapeTalk

Listeners can look forward to a mix of news, information, and lifestyle elements that the show has become famous for, along with some unique perspectives from Clarrie.

Catch him on The Morning Review, weekdays from 9am - 12pm on radio frequency 567 AM, online on capetalk.co.za and on DStv channel 885.




8 April 2022 11:09 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
radio presenter
Clarence Ford
Clarence Ford on CapeTalk
stand-in host

More from Entertainment

Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius

7 April 2022 1:44 PM

Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid

4 April 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show

2 April 2022 1:50 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa

1 April 2022 3:26 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons

1 April 2022 12:09 PM

The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement

31 March 2022 10:11 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat

30 March 2022 10:47 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?

29 March 2022 1:06 PM

Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"

29 March 2022 10:54 AM

The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I was out of line and I was wrong' - Will Smith apologises for Oscars slap

29 March 2022 8:54 AM

Best actor winner Will Smith has apologised for slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock who made a distasteful joke about his wife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week

Entertainment

Athlone police commander who ignored alleged torture given 'verbal warning'

Local

Cape Town petrol stations have to pasop for customers who fill up and drive off

Local

EWN Highlights

Security guard shot dead near Durban mall

8 April 2022 11:47 AM

Macron warns of 'difficult scenes' to come in Ukraine's Donbas

8 April 2022 11:42 AM

KZN ANC members prepare for conference despite disputes, delayed admin processes

8 April 2022 11:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA