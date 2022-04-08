CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week





Broadcasting legend Clarence Ford will host The Morning Review from 11 to 14 April in the 9am - 12pm timeslot.

The respected music radio presenter says he's excited to flex his talk radio muscles on CapeTalk.

Veteran broadcaster Clarence Ford. Image: CapeTalk

After asking for your guesses, CapeTalk can finally reveal that radio legend Clarence Ford is filling in for Lester Kiewit on the mid-morning slot next week.

The respected and well-loved local music radio presenter will get behind the microphone at Cape Town's premier talk radio station from Monday 11 April until Thursday 14 April.

He will be standing in for The Morning Review host, Lester Kiewit, in the 9am to 12pm weekday timeslot.

Affectionately known as Clarrie, the radio veteran says he's excited to take on the new talk radio format.

I am a big CapeTalk fan and listener. This opportunity to learn, add the medium of talk to my resume and challenge myself by trying something new has me nervous and very excited! Clarence Ford

I hope the listeners will be kind and listen with a forgiving ear! I may even be able to convince CapeTalk to play one or two of my favourite jazz songs at the start of the week. Clarence Ford

The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit says he's a long-standing fan of Clarence and can't wait to tune in.

"Clarence is a broadcasting legend and a real stand-up guy. I'm leaving my listeners in the very capable hands of someone I think they'll really enjoy. Personally, I can't wait to listen to his show.”

Describing Clarence as an institution, station manager Tessa van Staden says CapeTalk is honoured to welcome him to the airwaves.

He is truly a radio veteran, loved and respected by so many. We're excited to hear this long-time CapeTalk listener share his ideas in this new format. Talk radio is a new and interesting beat for him, one that allows him to truly showcase his curiosity and passion for a wide range of topics. Tessa van Staden, Station Manager - CapeTalk

Listeners can look forward to a mix of news, information, and lifestyle elements that the show has become famous for, along with some unique perspectives from Clarrie.

Catch him on The Morning Review, weekdays from 9am - 12pm on radio frequency 567 AM, online on capetalk.co.za and on DStv channel 885.