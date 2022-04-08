CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week
- Broadcasting legend Clarence Ford will host The Morning Review from 11 to 14 April in the 9am - 12pm timeslot.
- The respected music radio presenter says he's excited to flex his talk radio muscles on CapeTalk.
After asking for your guesses, CapeTalk can finally reveal that radio legend Clarence Ford is filling in for Lester Kiewit on the mid-morning slot next week.
The respected and well-loved local music radio presenter will get behind the microphone at Cape Town's premier talk radio station from Monday 11 April until Thursday 14 April.
He will be standing in for The Morning Review host, Lester Kiewit, in the 9am to 12pm weekday timeslot.
Affectionately known as Clarrie, the radio veteran says he's excited to take on the new talk radio format.
I am a big CapeTalk fan and listener. This opportunity to learn, add the medium of talk to my resume and challenge myself by trying something new has me nervous and very excited!Clarence Ford
I hope the listeners will be kind and listen with a forgiving ear! I may even be able to convince CapeTalk to play one or two of my favourite jazz songs at the start of the week.Clarence Ford
The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit says he's a long-standing fan of Clarence and can't wait to tune in.
"Clarence is a broadcasting legend and a real stand-up guy. I'm leaving my listeners in the very capable hands of someone I think they'll really enjoy. Personally, I can't wait to listen to his show.”
Describing Clarence as an institution, station manager Tessa van Staden says CapeTalk is honoured to welcome him to the airwaves.
He is truly a radio veteran, loved and respected by so many. We're excited to hear this long-time CapeTalk listener share his ideas in this new format. Talk radio is a new and interesting beat for him, one that allows him to truly showcase his curiosity and passion for a wide range of topics.Tessa van Staden, Station Manager - CapeTalk
Listeners can look forward to a mix of news, information, and lifestyle elements that the show has become famous for, along with some unique perspectives from Clarrie.
Catch him on The Morning Review, weekdays from 9am - 12pm on radio frequency 567 AM, online on capetalk.co.za and on DStv channel 885.
Source : CapeTalk
More from Entertainment
Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius
Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary.Read More
SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.Read More
SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield.Read More
Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine.Read More
Where in the world is Martin Bailey? Lester catches up with one of his TV icons
The 'Little Irish Devil' Martin hosted the popular 'Telly Fun Quiz' in the early 1990s and made his name as a radio broadcaster.Read More
Bruce Willis losing ability to speak and understand – announces his retirement
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Pfizer co-sponsors Oscars – the internet puts on its tin foil hat
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Sorry, not sorry? Has Chris Rock apologised for Jada 'joke' or not?
Reps for comedian Chris Rock have refuted claims he has apologised to Will and Jada Smith for his 'GI Jane' joke on Sunday night.Read More
[VIDEO] A beautiful moment as Lady Gaga whispers to Liza Minnelli 'I gotcha"
The internet is also focusing on the more positive moments that were overshadowed at Sunday evening's Oscar ceremony.Read More