CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled'
On Thursday, Alderman JP Smith explained on CapeTalk why he recently shared footage of a 2017 smash-and-grab incident in Cape Town, traumatising the robbery victim, who said that she did not give permission for the video to be made public.
Smith was adamant that the City of Cape Town was careful about what it shared and that the biggest threat to privacy came from the private sector.
He may have a point.
RELATED: CoCT's JP Smith explains why he released traumatising smash and grab footage
Communities across South Africa are blanketing their neighbourhoods with CCTV cameras, raising privacy concerns when entire streets are being recorded 24 hours a day.
The city is particularly concerned about the monitoring of licence plates of cars as they enter certain areas.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber (scroll up to listen).
I believe I have a task to see criminals put behind bars… Communities across South Africa are stepping up to fill a massive void… Policing has deteriorated… Individuals have to protect themselves…Jacques Weber, Chairperson - Sea Point Central Improvement District
The rules about posting a picture of someone; are your facts correct? … You must keep identities private…Jacques Weber, Chairperson - Sea Point Central Improvement District
Just this morning in Greenpoint, an offsite monitoring company detected three people looking into vehicles… All three suspects were arrested in possession of the items they have stolen… There is a huge benefit… It just has to be controlled!Jacques Weber, Chairperson - Sea Point Central Improvement District
Source : pixabay.com
