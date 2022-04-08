Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:33
South Africa Has Had Lots of Rain and Most Dams Are Full, but Water Crisis Threat Persists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anja du Plessis
Today at 16:55
#An Hour with Jonathan Rubain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Rubain - Virtuoso guitarist, producer and director at Baxter Theatre
Today at 17:05
Education can be the much-needed booster shot in the fight against South Africa’s moral decay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Michelle van Eck
Today at 17:20
With Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, Arctic Science Crumbles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Lydon
Today at 17:45
GOOD LUCK
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 8 April 2022 1:39 PM
Asylum system in SA is broken and is failing migrants - Amnesty International Mandy Wiener chats to Amnesty International South Africa executive director Shenilla Mohamed on the recent xenophobic attacks. 8 April 2022 1:04 PM
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled' Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber. 8 April 2022 12:18 PM
View all Local
Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in... 8 April 2022 1:49 PM
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off? Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe. 8 April 2022 12:01 PM
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Business
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle' Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa. 7 April 2022 1:24 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend Explore the markets, see the sites and enjoy what Cape Town life has to offer. 7 April 2022 9:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and... 8 April 2022 8:31 AM
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
View all Sport
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 8 April 2022 1:39 PM
CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in f... 8 April 2022 11:09 AM
Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary. 7 April 2022 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 April 2022 4:48 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices John Maytham interviews Dr Rod Crompton of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School. 6 April 2022 11:59 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report

8 April 2022 1:49 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
State Security Agency
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ayanda Dlodlo
SSA
Department of State Security
July riots
July civil unrest

Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in her resignation last October.
  • Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she has unfairly taken the fall for the riots in July 2021
  • Dlodlo told Business Day that she was disappointed in Ramaphosa's leadership following the unrest
  • Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee says Dlodlo resigned from her Cabinet job in October last year but it was only publicised this week
FILE: Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo believes that she is being unfairly blamed for last year's July riots.

In an exclusive interview with Business Day, Dlodlo says she felt she was "scapegoated" by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

RELATED: Gungubele put in charge of State Security: 'He has Ramaphosa's full confidence'

During a Cabinet reshuffle in August last year, Ramaphosa scrapped the State Security department and placed political responsibility for the State Security Agency (SSA) in the Presidency.

Dlodlo was then moved to head up the Public Service and Administration ministry.

Two months later, Dlodlo quit.

However, Ramaphosa only confirmed her resignation on Monday - six months on.

Dlodlo has been appointed as an executive director on the board of the World Bank in Washington and Thulas Nxesi has been appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy.

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee says Dlodlo "was deeply hurt" by her removal from the State Security portfolio.

RELATED: Absorbing State Security into the Presidency described as unexpected move

Ayanda Dlodlo handed in her resignation in October last year. I fully understand though why the president waited until this week to announce her resignation. Obviously, once her resignation was announced a vacancy in Cabinet would become official and the clock would start ticking towards the next Cabinet reshuffle.

Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor - Business Day

Dlodlo, though, was deeply hurt by being moved as state security minister after the July unrest while people such as Police Minister Bheki Cele suffered little or no confidence.

Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor - Business Day

She explained to me that there had been a breakdown in the relationship between herself and the president. She felt that she had provided intelligence reports to the security cluster as well as the Presidency in the build-up to the Jul riots and they simply did not like the intelligence so she's being used as a scapegoat.

Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor - Business Day



8 April 2022 1:49 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
State Security Agency
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ayanda Dlodlo
SSA
Department of State Security
July riots
July civil unrest

More from Politics

'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'

7 April 2022 9:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'

7 April 2022 7:01 PM

Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Targeting Johann Rupert is individualising a systemic problem, says land expert

7 April 2022 5:33 PM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to researcher and academic Professor Ruth Hall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'

7 April 2022 4:01 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands

7 April 2022 6:41 AM

Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO

6 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This is not a coloured AfriForum' - Heindrich Wyngaard on new Cape lobby group

6 April 2022 12:55 PM

Well-known Afrikaans media personality Heindrich Wyngaard chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about the new Cape Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Johann Rupert benefited from land theft' - EFF protesters arrive in Stellies

6 April 2022 11:17 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the EFF march in Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up

5 April 2022 9:59 PM

It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

5 April 2022 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town petrol stations have to pasop for customers who fill up and drive off

Local

CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week

Entertainment

CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

International donors pledge $2 billion for Sahel food aid: FAO

8 April 2022 3:58 PM

Prosecutors in Khayelitsha mass shooting case not satisfied with accused's alibi

8 April 2022 3:44 PM

Malian forces eliminate 19 'terrorists', 3 armed groups: Military statement

8 April 2022 3:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA