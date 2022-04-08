Lester Kiewit tries canned chicken feet – but spruced up by a top chef
Chicken feet, a South African classic, now comes in a can.
Eiren Drake (26) started canning chicken feet (aka “Walkie Talkies" – LOL!) and necks during the hard lockdown.
Last month, Shoprite approached Drake to exclusively supply them for three years.
RELATED: Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA
Tin Stuf puts about six feet and three necks in each can that comes in “original” and “curry” flavours.
Drake employs 35 people but sees that number doubling if demand for his product grows.
“It is one of my favourite dishes to eat,” says Drake.
Lester Kiewit sent a couple of tins to Chef Peter Ayub, Head Chef of the Sense of Taste Chef School to see what he can do to spruce it up.
