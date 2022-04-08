Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk
Asylum system in SA is broken and is failing migrants - Amnesty International
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled'
Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off?
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread
Lester Kiewit tries canned chicken feet – but spruced up by a top chef
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk
CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week
Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
SA is selling its insurance against catastrophe – for a R1.50 cut in fuel prices
Lester Kiewit tries canned chicken feet – but spruced up by a top chef

8 April 2022 4:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Food
chicken feet
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Lester Tester
Tin Stuf
Eiren Drake
Peter Ayub
Sense of Taste Chef School

Top chef Peter Ayub spruces up canned 'Walkie Talkies,' a South African favourite now available at Shoprite.

Chicken feet, a South African classic, now comes in a can.

Eiren Drake (26) started canning chicken feet (aka “Walkie Talkies" – LOL!) and necks during the hard lockdown.

Last month, Shoprite approached Drake to exclusively supply them for three years.

RELATED: Young entrepreneur cans chicken feet – now Shoprite is stocking it across SA

Tin Stuf puts about six feet and three necks in each can that comes in “original” and “curry” flavours.

Drake employs 35 people but sees that number doubling if demand for his product grows.

“It is one of my favourite dishes to eat,” says Drake.

Lester Kiewit sent a couple of tins to Chef Peter Ayub, Head Chef of the Sense of Taste Chef School to see what he can do to spruce it up.




