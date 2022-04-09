Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Lifestyle

Kagiso Modupe: Humble yourself in the industry so you can learn

9 April 2022 8:21 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Kagiso Modupe
acting
failure

South African actor and producer Kagiso Modupe talks about his upside of failure including his growth in the entertainment industry.

South African actor and producer Kagiso Modupe says growing up, his family was not hard on him about failure but encouraged him to try again.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja on his upsides on Friday, Modupe says sports and being a creative was a reward for doing good academically.

My parents when they said an education, they actually meant educate yourself in what you are passionate about. I got into the art, which I thought was a hobby because I grew up being told its a hobby. I used their words in a positive way and I got to understand the industry holistically.

Kagiso Modupe, Actor and Producer

Kagiso Modupe, Actor and Producer

You have to allow yourself to be a canvas in someone else's story. Humble yourself to the story, to the craft to the industry so that you can learn. And once you have learned and moving on there is no bad blood.

Kagiso Modupe, Actor and Producer

Kagiso Modupe, Actor and Producer

Listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Kagiso Modupe: Humble yourself in the industry so you can learn




