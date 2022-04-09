Kagiso Modupe: Humble yourself in the industry so you can learn
South African actor and producer Kagiso Modupe says growing up, his family was not hard on him about failure but encouraged him to try again.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja on his upsides on Friday, Modupe says sports and being a creative was a reward for doing good academically.
My parents when they said an education, they actually meant educate yourself in what you are passionate about. I got into the art, which I thought was a hobby because I grew up being told its a hobby. I used their words in a positive way and I got to understand the industry holistically.Kagiso Modupe, Actor and Producer
You have to allow yourself to be a canvas in someone else's story. Humble yourself to the story, to the craft to the industry so that you can learn. And once you have learned and moving on there is no bad blood.Kagiso Modupe, Actor and Producer
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Kagiso Modupe: Humble yourself in the industry so you can learn
More from Lifestyle
Lester Kiewit tries canned chicken feet – but spruced up by a top chef
Top chef Peter Ayub spruces up canned 'Walkie Talkies,' a South African favourite now available at Shoprite.Read More
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber.Read More
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500
Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up.Read More
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.Read More
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to enjoy the Mother City this weekend
Explore the markets, see the sites and enjoy what Cape Town life has to offer.Read More
Double-check websites and don't give your bank info: How to avoid phishing scams
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on her weekly #ConsumerTalk feature.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More