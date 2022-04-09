No weekend plans yet? Check out these three suggestions





Image: Artscape Theatre Centre/Facebook

- Meet artists in Noordhoek to support kids in Masi

The Noordhoek Open Art Studios is an event aimed at supporting local creative talent in the valley.

Visitors get to meet 23 Noordhoek artists in their studios to admire, appreciate their work and connect with the artists themselves.

The diverse range of media includes sculpture, pottery, paintings, photography, and bonsai.

Proceeds from ticket sales go towards to MasiSports, a sport-based life skills programme in Masiphumelele schools.

Date: Friday to Sunday at 10am to 4pm

10am until 2pm (Saturday) and 10am until 12:30pm (Sunday) Venue: Noordhoek Creative Studio, Plot 72 Noordhoek Main Rd, Noordhoek (Central Point)

Noordhoek Creative Studio, Plot 72 Noordhoek Main Rd, Noordhoek (Central Point) Price: Day Pass R100, Weekend Pass R150 or R20 per studio

- Check out a captivating theatre production at Artscape

_Dance of the La Gumas; Revolution, Rumba & Romance _tells the gripping story of the heritage of District Six writer Alex La Guma and his wife, Blanche, that was buried by the brutality of the apartheid state.

The production stars Rehane Abrahams and Elton Landrew and is a riveting account of the La Guma's journey opposing the apartheid state through their creative work.

The vivid memories, evocative stories and harrowing experiences of La Guma’s writing is brought to life with elegance and style by playwrights Sylvia Vollenhoven and Basil Appollis.

Date: Saturday 9 April 2022 until Saturday 23 April

Saturday 9 April 2022 until Saturday 23 April Time: Varies

Varies Venue: Artscape Arena

Artscape Arena Price: From R80

You can book tickets on Computicket here.

- Join a family-focused Easter Egg Hunt and market day to support a good cause

Iris House Children's Hospice is hosting its annual Family Easter Egg Hunt to raise funds for the organisation which provides care for 623 children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Families can meet the Easter Bunny, and browse through market stalls and food stalls. Kids can enjoy face painting, pony rides, the play area, and loads of prizes.