Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Local

9 April 2022 9:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Two Oceans marathon
Easter Sunday
City of Cape Town
Two Oceans Marathon 2022

The City of Cape Town says it's aware of the concerns raised by churches and other groups about the Two Oceans Marathon planned for Easter Sunday.
  • The City says the permitting process for the Two Oceans Marathon has not yet been finalised
  • It says the event organisers need to urgently resolve the concerns raised by various religious institutions
  • Two Oceans Marathon is planned for Easter Sunday, affecting congregants attending services on the holy weekend
Runners at the Two Oceans Marathon's finish line. Picture: @2OceansMarathon/Twitter

The permit approval for this year's Two Oceans Marathon is still up in the air according to the City of Cape Town.

In a statement issued on Friday, the City says the permitting process for the annual race event has not yet been finalised due to unresolved concerns raised by churches and other organisations.

The permit approval for the hosting of this year's Two Oceans Marathon, scheduled for the Easter Weekend has not yet been granted.

City of Cape Town

The Two Oceans Marathon is taking place on Easter Sunday, which will affect congregants attending services on the holy weekend.

The City says it's engaging with the organisers of the Two Oceans to urgently resolved the concerns raised by churches and other religious groups.

The municipality says its long-established permitting process requires event organisers to thoroughly consult with affected parties.

The City says it stressed the importance of consultations with churches and other affected groups who are part of the race route since November last year.

"The City of Cape Town recognises the importance of religious institutions in our society and respects the Constitutional rights of Christians honouring their faith by attending church service on Easter", it says.

Organisers also have to provide affected parties with mitigation measures.

City of Cape Town

With regards to this year's Two Oceans Marathon, the City has on numerous occasions, since November 2021, emphasised to the Marathon organisers the importance of consultations with churches and other affected groups who are part of the race route.

City of Cape Town

According to the City, the marathon organisers have committed to consulting with the affected parties over the coming days in order to resolve the matter.

It says further developments will be communicated as they happen.

Two Oceans event permit up in the air

still pending finalisation

The City of Cape Town says the organisers of the Two Oceans Marathon must consult with churches and other religious groups.




