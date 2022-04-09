ARFID isn't just picky eating: 5 facts about the misundertsood eating disorder





ARFID is an eating disorder that's often mistaken for fussy eating

It stands for avoidant-restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) and can lead to serious health problems

US-based eating disorder therapist Dr. Jennifer Thomas chats to CapeTalk about some of the main characteristics of ARFID

Avoidant-restrictive food intake disorder, more commonly known as ARFID, is often misunderstood.

It's characterised by a persistent and disturbed pattern of feeding or eating that leads to a failure to meet nutritional or energy needs.

Eating disorder therapist and author Dr. Jennifer Thomas says there is currently not enough ARFID expertise in the medical field because it is a fairly new disorder.

ARFID basically captures a group of feeding and eating disorders where folks are not getting enough food... like not enough total calories or not enough variety of foods... like micronutrients. Dr. Jennifer Thomas, Co-Director of Eating Disorders Clinical and Research Program - Massachusetts General Hospital

Thomas is heads up the Eating Disorders Clinical and Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States.

She's also an author and associate professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School's Department of Psychiatry.

Dr. Thomas tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King more about the little-known condition:

1. ARFID is not related to body image issues

Unlike other eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia, Dr. Thomas says ARFID is not linked to body image issues.

Because the motivation behind the condition is different, so is the treatment.

Thomas says people with ARFID often struggle with certain foods due to a low interest in eating, fears that eating may lead to distressing situations like choking, vomiting, or illness, and due to sensitivity to the taste, texture, smell, or appearance of food.

Usually, they are restricted for one of three reasons. 1). They think the food will taste disgusting or have a weird texture. 2). They are afraid that something bad will happen when they eat like they'll choke or vomit or be in pain. 3). They just don't get very hungry and they view eating as a chore for them. It's not something pleasurable for them. Dr. Jennifer Thomas, Co-Director of Eating Disorders Clinical and Research Program - Massachusetts General Hospital

2. It's common among young people and affects both genders

According to Dr. Thomas, the condition affects both genders more equally than most other eating disorders.

It is more common in children and young adolescents. However, it can occur in late adolescence and adulthood as well.

The thing about ARFID that is fascinating is that the sex and gender ratio is more like half and half. So, in addition to seeing lots of girls and women with ARFID, we also see a lot of boys and men as well. Dr. Jennifer Thomas, Co-Director of Eating Disorders Clinical and Research Program - Massachusetts General Hospital

3. It's more than just picky eating

While ARFID and picky eating share similarities, they also have important differences.

Dr. Thomas says picky eating is common in children between the ages of two and six after which the picky phase passes.

With ARFID, on the other hand, children have a strong preference for a narrow range of foods that intensifies and affects their daily interactions and psychosocial functioning.

Parents often report that their children with ARFID have a fear of certain foods, creating psychological and developmental issues.

4. It is classified as a mental illness

ARFID was added to the new edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM 5) in 2013.

The DSM is seen as the handbook for diagnosing mental health conditions.

Because ARFID is a fairly new diagnosis, it isn't as well-known as other eating orders. As a result, patients usually encounter delays in getting diagnosed and treated.

5. The condition can have serious health consequences

ARFID can lead to extreme medical or mental health consequences such as malnutrition or anaemia.

Dr. Thomas says it can cause a person to become seriously ill because their bodies aren’t getting all the nutrients they need.

In addition to nutritional deficiency, it often results in significant weight loss o failure to gain or maintain weight.

It also creates psychosocial, including difficulty engaging in daily life due to shame, anxiety, or inconvenience caused by the condition.

For example, an individual may avoid certain events where food will be served.