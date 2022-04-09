Streaming issues? Report here
LISTEN LIVE: Despite spirited defence, SA still lead against Bangladesh

9 April 2022 11:06 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Bangladesh cricket team
South Africa cricket team

Bangladesh fought back towards the end of day one but South Africa are still in control. The Proteas will seek a massive first innings total. Can Bangladesh get back into the game?

Bangladesh fought back towards the end of day one but South Africa are still in control. The Proteas will seek a massive first innings total. Can Bangladesh get back into the game?

Teams: South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier. Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

LIVE COMMENTARY: SA vs Bangladesh, Second Test - Day 2




9 April 2022 11:06 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Bangladesh cricket team
South Africa cricket team

Share this:
