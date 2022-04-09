WC govt urges residents to behave responsibly ahead of Easter Weekend gatherings





As the Easter weekend approaches, provincial officials are reminding Cape residents to help prevent new Covid-19 infections

Emergency centres are expected to be very busy during the Easter period with a predicted increase in trauma cases

The province has urged residents to use alcohol in a responsible manner and avoid crowded indoor places

Image: © Antonio Diaz/ 123rf.com

"Be smart, Covid-wise, be safe, and make the right choices."

That's the message from the Western Cape government ahead of Easter weekend.

With many family and religious gatherings, officials have appealed to residents to adopt responsible behaviour to prevent Covid-9 infections, hospitalisation, and death as much as possible.

"As we move towards Easter, it is important to carry on with the life-saving behaviour we have adopted over the last two years", the provincial government says in a statement.

It has urged residents to help reduce the pressure on hospitals in the Western Cape by behaving responsibly.

Emergency centres across the province are likely to be very busy during the Easter period with thousands of patients needing hospitalisation.

Previous years have shown that hospitalisations tend to increase over Easter weekends due to trauma cases such as stabbings, gunshots, gender-based violence, vehicle and pedestrian incidents.

According to the provincial government, there may also be an increased number of patients with acute conditions, which could require emergency treatment.

The province has appealed to residents to use alcohol in a responsible manner and avoid crowded indoor places

It has also continued it call for people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Our appeal this Easter weekend, is for you to help us to be able to help those in need of health care. Western Cape Government