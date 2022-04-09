Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC govt urges residents to behave responsibly ahead of Easter Weekend gatherings The Western Cape government has appealed to residents to be "Covid-wise" and make the right choices this Easter. 9 April 2022 12:36 PM
Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT The City of Cape Town says it's aware of the concerns raised by churches and other groups about the Two Oceans Marathon planned fo... 9 April 2022 9:56 AM
No weekend plans yet? Check out these three suggestions CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson shares three top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 9 April 2022 8:44 AM
View all Local
Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in... 8 April 2022 1:49 PM
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off? Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe. 8 April 2022 12:01 PM
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. 7 April 2022 7:41 PM
View all Business
Legendary Cape chef Cass Abrahams shares the secret to the perfect pickled fish Retired chef and Cape cuisine expert Cass Abrahams chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson. 9 April 2022 2:52 PM
ARFID isn't just picky eating: 5 facts about the misundertsood eating disorder Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King interviews eating disorder therapist and author Dr. Jennifer Thomas. 9 April 2022 11:26 AM
Kagiso Modupe: Humble yourself in the industry so you can learn South African actor and producer Kagiso Modupe talks about his upside of failure including his growth in the entertainment industr... 9 April 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
LISTEN LIVE: Despite spirited defence, SA still lead against Bangladesh Bangladesh fought back towards the end of day one but South Africa are still in control. The Proteas will seek a massive first inn... 9 April 2022 11:06 AM
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and... 8 April 2022 8:31 AM
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 8 April 2022 1:39 PM
CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in f... 8 April 2022 11:09 AM
Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary. 7 April 2022 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Lester Kiewit tries canned chicken feet – but spruced up by a top chef Top chef Peter Ayub spruces up canned 'Walkie Talkies,' a South African favourite now available at Shoprite. 8 April 2022 4:58 PM
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled' Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber. 8 April 2022 12:18 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WC govt urges residents to behave responsibly ahead of Easter Weekend gatherings

9 April 2022 12:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Easter weekend
Easter Weekend Fatalities
trauma cases
hospital trauma units

The Western Cape government has appealed to residents to be "Covid-wise" and make the right choices this Easter.
  • As the Easter weekend approaches, provincial officials are reminding Cape residents to help prevent new Covid-19 infections
  • Emergency centres are expected to be very busy during the Easter period with a predicted increase in trauma cases
  • The province has urged residents to use alcohol in a responsible manner and avoid crowded indoor places
Image: © Antonio Diaz/ 123rf.com

"Be smart, Covid-wise, be safe, and make the right choices."

That's the message from the Western Cape government ahead of Easter weekend.

With many family and religious gatherings, officials have appealed to residents to adopt responsible behaviour to prevent Covid-9 infections, hospitalisation, and death as much as possible.

"As we move towards Easter, it is important to carry on with the life-saving behaviour we have adopted over the last two years", the provincial government says in a statement.

It has urged residents to help reduce the pressure on hospitals in the Western Cape by behaving responsibly.

Emergency centres across the province are likely to be very busy during the Easter period with thousands of patients needing hospitalisation.

Previous years have shown that hospitalisations tend to increase over Easter weekends due to trauma cases such as stabbings, gunshots, gender-based violence, vehicle and pedestrian incidents.

According to the provincial government, there may also be an increased number of patients with acute conditions, which could require emergency treatment.

The province has appealed to residents to use alcohol in a responsible manner and avoid crowded indoor places

It has also continued it call for people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Our appeal this Easter weekend, is for you to help us to be able to help those in need of health care.

Western Cape Government

Our emergency centres will be under routine pressure as people continue to need urgent care – let us all play our part in ensuring our hospitals are not overwhelmed by avoiding preventable trauma to us and our fellow person.

Western Cape Government



9 April 2022 12:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Easter weekend
Easter Weekend Fatalities
trauma cases
hospital trauma units

More from Local

Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT

9 April 2022 9:56 AM

The City of Cape Town says it's aware of the concerns raised by churches and other groups about the Two Oceans Marathon planned for Easter Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No weekend plans yet? Check out these three suggestions

9 April 2022 8:44 AM

CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson shares three top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Zwelithini’s sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu passes away

8 April 2022 7:55 PM

Her brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday confirmed the news of her death, saying she passed away at a Newcastle hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

8 April 2022 1:39 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asylum system in SA is broken and is failing migrants - Amnesty International

8 April 2022 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Amnesty International South Africa executive director Shenilla Mohamed on the recent xenophobic attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled'

8 April 2022 12:18 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off?

8 April 2022 12:01 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town petrol stations have to pasop for customers who fill up and drive off

8 April 2022 8:52 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Nathan Perreira, a forecourt manager at the Engen Arcadia filling station in Elsies River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athlone police commander who ignored alleged torture given 'verbal warning'

8 April 2022 7:32 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sean Tait of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athlone School for the Blind gets helping hand with donation of mobility canes

8 April 2022 6:22 AM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson on Thursday spoke to blind activist Chris Venter and Dr John Philander, the principal at Athlone School for the Blind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT

Local

Cape Town petrol stations have to pasop for customers who fill up and drive off

Local

CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NPA welcomes heavy sentence handed down to serial rapist

9 April 2022 3:43 PM

South Africa bowled out by Bangladesh

9 April 2022 3:16 PM

Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

19 March 2022 3:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA