WC govt urges residents to behave responsibly ahead of Easter Weekend gatherings
- As the Easter weekend approaches, provincial officials are reminding Cape residents to help prevent new Covid-19 infections
- Emergency centres are expected to be very busy during the Easter period with a predicted increase in trauma cases
- The province has urged residents to use alcohol in a responsible manner and avoid crowded indoor places
"Be smart, Covid-wise, be safe, and make the right choices."
That's the message from the Western Cape government ahead of Easter weekend.
With many family and religious gatherings, officials have appealed to residents to adopt responsible behaviour to prevent Covid-9 infections, hospitalisation, and death as much as possible.
"As we move towards Easter, it is important to carry on with the life-saving behaviour we have adopted over the last two years", the provincial government says in a statement.
It has urged residents to help reduce the pressure on hospitals in the Western Cape by behaving responsibly.
Emergency centres across the province are likely to be very busy during the Easter period with thousands of patients needing hospitalisation.
Previous years have shown that hospitalisations tend to increase over Easter weekends due to trauma cases such as stabbings, gunshots, gender-based violence, vehicle and pedestrian incidents.
According to the provincial government, there may also be an increased number of patients with acute conditions, which could require emergency treatment.
The province has appealed to residents to use alcohol in a responsible manner and avoid crowded indoor places
It has also continued it call for people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Our appeal this Easter weekend, is for you to help us to be able to help those in need of health care.Western Cape Government
Our emergency centres will be under routine pressure as people continue to need urgent care – let us all play our part in ensuring our hospitals are not overwhelmed by avoiding preventable trauma to us and our fellow person.Western Cape Government
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hospital_bed.html?sti=ne72h4yesbmvf40w3y|&mediapopup=67174612
More from Local
Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT
The City of Cape Town says it's aware of the concerns raised by churches and other groups about the Two Oceans Marathon planned for Easter Sunday.Read More
No weekend plans yet? Check out these three suggestions
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson shares three top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
King Zwelithini’s sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu passes away
Her brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday confirmed the news of her death, saying she passed away at a Newcastle hospital.Read More
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Asylum system in SA is broken and is failing migrants - Amnesty International
Mandy Wiener chats to Amnesty International South Africa executive director Shenilla Mohamed on the recent xenophobic attacks.Read More
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber.Read More
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off?
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe.Read More
Cape Town petrol stations have to pasop for customers who fill up and drive off
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Nathan Perreira, a forecourt manager at the Engen Arcadia filling station in Elsies River.Read More
Athlone police commander who ignored alleged torture given 'verbal warning'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sean Tait of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum.Read More