Legendary Cape chef Cass Abrahams shares the secret to the perfect pickled fish
- Pickled fish is an Easter essential in the Western Cape
- Food historian and Cape cuisine guru Cass Abrahams shares advice on how to perfect the heritage dish
If you want to make the perfect pickled fish for Easter, listen up.
According to food historian and Cape cuisine expert Cass Abrahams, it's all in the onions and sweet-sour flavour.
I think the balance of sweet and sour in the fish with the spices as well the crunchiness of the onion is very important.Cass Abrahams, food historian and retired chef
The onion must have a crispness to it so that when you bite into it, it has got texture.Cass Abrahams, food historian and retired chef
Abrahams says the quality of the vinegar used to make the saucy mixture is also very important. She opts for a grape vinegar over a spirit vinegar.
"In some instances some people like it to be a bit more acidic than sweet. I like it slightly more acidic, so I won't do equal amounts [of vinegar and sugar]", she tells CapeTalk host Zain Johnson.
Pickled fish is a sweet and sour South African heritage dish that is traditionally enjoyed around Easter time.
Although the Cape Malay dish is quintessentially Cape Town, Abrahams says it's also prepared across the country.
Pickled fish is something that's not only in the Cape but it's very prevalent in the Cape.Cass Abrahams, food historian and retired chef
The retired chef and cookbook author chats to CapeTalk about Easter and Ramadan food traditions.
