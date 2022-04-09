Axing of ‘hoax’ Tembisa 10 story from global journalism awards welcomed by Sanef





Sanef wrote to the International News Media Awards (INMA) objecting to the nomination of the unverified story

The editors' forum described it as an embarrassment to South African journalism

The nomination of the story has since been withdrawn

Journalist Piet Rampedi, who continues to defend his reporting, has hit back at Sanef on social media

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says it welcomes the removal of the controversial "Tembisa 10" story from a shortlist for the upcoming Global Media Awards.

The International News Media Awards (INMA) had nominated Independent Media for its so-called Baby Trade docuseries based on the Tembisa 10 saga.

The series was shortlisted in the category of “Best Use of Social Media”, a nomination Sanef strongly objected to.

In June last year, Independent Media ran an unverified story about a 37-year-old woman from Tembisa, Gauteng who purportedly broke a Guinness World Record after delivering 10 babies.

It was later revealed by the family and the Gauteng Health Department that the woman, Gosiame Sithole, was not pregnant and there were no 10 babies.

The legitimacy of the story, which made international headlines, could not be verified and Independent Media's own internal ombudsman found it to be a 'hoax'.

INMA has now pulled the "Baby Trade" story from its list of finalists following social media backlash and objections from Sanef.

The editors' forum described the story as an embarrassment to South African journalism.

"It is important to note that the ten babies are still to be seen and no proof has ever been provided that they do in fact exist", Sanef wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, journalist Piet Rampedi, who continues to defend his reporting, has hit back at Sanef on social media.

Rampedi says Sanef's call for the nomination to be withdrawn was "desperate and vindictive".

In a series of tweets, The Pretoria News editor claims that the editors' forum is being used "as a tool fight media ownership and personal battles".

Meanwhile, it's reported that Sithole has threatened legal action against Sanef for “defamatory” remarks made about her.

